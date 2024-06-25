Sharad Pawar says he will get MLAs back from Ajit Pawar camp, but there is a rider

Ajit Pawar’s camp recorded a poor showing in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha polls. (Archive)

Mumbai:

Amid speculation that some of the MLAs from Ajit Pawar’s camp are set to return to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-SP, Sharad Pawar on Tuesday clarified that those who wanted to “weaken” the party would not be fooled.

However, the veteran NCP leader added that those MPs who did not “damage” the party’s image would be removed, but after speaking to party leaders and workers.

Addressing the media in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar said, “Those who wanted to weaken the party would not be fooled. But those leaders who would help strengthen the organization and not harm the party’s image would be fooled.”

“However, that will also happen after talking to the party (NCP-SP) leaders and workers,” he added.

Following the poor showing of Ajit Pawar’s camp in Maharashtra in the Lok Sabha polls, there is growing speculation that some of the MLAs from the camp are set to return to the NCP-SP ahead of the state assembly elections. The NCP won only one of the four seats it contested, while the NCP-SP won eight of the 10 seats it contested.

The Mahayuti alliance (Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and the NCP) collectively won 17 seats in Maharashtra, the BJP won nine seats and the Shiv Sena seven.

Leaders of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP were reportedly upset over being offered only a Minister of State (MoS) post in the Modi 3.0 cabinet.

NCP leader Praful Patel had been offered the post of State Minister, however, he turned it down saying that accepting the post of Minister of State with independent charge in the Union Cabinet would be considered a demotion for him, as who was previously a Cabinet Minister at the centre.

During the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government, under the leadership of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Patel was a cabinet minister in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

Earlier, Ajit Pawar had said that his party will wait for the BJP to change its offer.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)