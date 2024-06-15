Shakib Al Hasan opens up about his breakup with Tamim Iqbal, says BCB chief’s comments ‘created this situation’

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan claimed that Bangladesh Cricket Board’s (BCB) Nazmul Hasan’s comment inflamed the rift between him and Tamim Iqbal. According to the BCB chief, the two senior cricketers of the national team were at loggerheads. Over the past year, that revelation about the two veterans has become a hot topic of discussion in Bangladesh cricket. In a documentary aired on Bongo, a leading OTT platform in Bangladesh, Shakib addressed the controversy and revealed how Hasan’s comments created the situation.

“This came into focus after Papon (Nazmul Hasan) Bhai spoke about it and it created a lot of problems in the relationship and created this situation. I think some people were intent on keeping this (breakup) in focus and tried to fix it. be the main point (of discussion) rather than the cricket aspect,” Shakib said.

(Also read: ‘Azam Khan will not return to Pakistan because…’: The exit from the T20 World Cup sets the Internet on fire)

Tamim has been inconsistent in the Bangladesh squad after the back injury, was ruled out of the 2023 Asia Cup and was also not selected for Bangladesh’s World Cup squad, citing a nagging back injury.

Earlier this year, Tamim posted a video on Facebook, stating that he was not selected for the team due to growing tension between him and BCB officials rather than not being fit enough to participate in the tournament.

Speaking in a documentary, while Tamim downplayed the impact of their relationship on the team, Shakib had a different perspective. “For quite some time we didn’t talk much. (But) it’s not right that we weren’t talking. The thing is, there was a time when we used to be together all the time but that relationship didn’t exist for quite some time,” Shakib said in the documentary film.

“It’s very natural… I got married and he got married, we were staying apart in different places and so there was a lot less time between us. We were staying in the same building on different floors (before), so certainly that Closeness “It starts to decrease as people start to have separate family lives and over time (the relationship) changes because of our busy schedules,” he added.

Shakib emphasized that despite the distance, their professional relationship remained intact. “Later what happened is that in the field when we met, we talked whenever we needed to talk and I don’t think we need to have much conversation with each other other than that,” she said.

(Read More: Shoaib Akhtar’s One-Line Post Goes Viral After Pakistan’s Exit From T20 World Cup)

He also stressed that their interactions were sufficient for their roles on the team and that there was no need for additional efforts to close any perceived gaps.

“There’s nothing like doing things right or wrong (in regards to the relationship with Tamim). Until we played together and shared the locker room, I don’t think there was any incident that could harm the team. We tried to talk or not; “There was no problem on the field or in the locker room,” Shakib said.

In a particularly controversial interview before last year’s World Cup, in which he accused Tamim of being irresponsible, Shakib clarified his intentions. “I didn’t try to give any message through that interview because it was certainly spontaneous. I felt that before going to the World Cup I should clarify everything so that people know what really happened and why this type of situation was created,” he said. saying.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)