Shah Rukh Khan was the first choice for Anil Kapoor’s Nayak

Did you know that Shah Rukh Khan was replaced by Anil Kapoor in his 2001 cult classic? Nayak? Not only this, but the jawan The star also took one rupee as signing amount for Nayak director S. Shankar. For your information: Nayak is the Hindi remake of Shankar’s 1999 Tamil film. Mudhalvan. While Nayak Failed to perform well at the box office, the film received a lot of love after its television premiere. Now, Shah Rukh Khan’s old interview with Rediff is doing the rounds on the internet. The superstar was candid about why she didn’t do the film after accepting the signing amount. A indian express The report quoted SRK as saying, “Did he (Shankar) also tell you that I signed for him and took an amount for signing? You know how many? One rupee. I took a rupee from him. And I told him I would give him dates in bulk whenever he wanted them.

In the same interview, Shah Rukh Khan confessed that he watched the original Tamil version and “loved it” but thought the concept wouldn’t work in “north India.” He added, “But I didn’t feel comfortable doing the Hindi version. I told Shankar that in Tamil that whole Prime Minister for a Day thing worked brilliantly, but I didn’t think it was such a big deal in North India. I didn’t think the concept would work as is. So on that project, we had some problems, nothing major, we just didn’t think alike about some things, so there was no point in doing it.”

The superstar continued: “But I still have that amount to sign; He still has my dating promise. He is a person I definitely want to work with. To me, he is like James Cameron: you know, he creates absolute artists on a gigantic scale, and that kind of thing can be a great achievement.”

Previously, a source said rose village that Nayak 2 is in process. The source said: “Nayak 2 will be produced by Siddharth (Anand) and Mamta Anand under their banner, Marflix Pictures. Like the original film, this is also a large-scale commercial film with a political undertone and will be directed by Milan Luthria. The creators have deciphered a plot that organically leads towards Nayak sequel and has a strong undertone of being a vigilante movie.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen at Rajkumar Hirani’s house. Soakwhich hit theaters in December of last year.