“Seven deputies have not yet been sworn in.” What it means for the opposition in the presidential election

Today’s election for the post of Lok Sabha speaker, already tilted in favor of the government, may push the opposition further down as five of its 232 MPs are yet to take oath. Pending the oath, they cannot vote in the elections, sources told NDTV.

The list includes stalwarts like Shashi Tharoor of the Congress and Shatrughan Sinha, actor and politician of the Trinamool Congress.

There are a few others too: Deepak Adhikari and Nurul Islam of the Trinamool Congress and Afzhal Ansari of the Samajwadi Party and two independents. It is not yet known why the oath of some of these leaders is pending.

Afzhal Ansari is the elder brother of criminal-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. Sentenced to four years in prison, the Allahabad High Court suspended his jail term in view of the elections.

The case will be heard when the court opens in July. If the court upholds his sentence, he will lose his membership in parliament.

While the Opposition won 232 seats, it will lose five MPs from its ranks, reducing its number to 227, assuming the rest turn out and vote. The majority mark will be at 269.

The NDA, which already has 293 MPs, is also expected to have the support of the four MPs from YS Jaganmohan Reddy’s YSR Congress, which, like Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal, had lent support to the government.

Now defeated in the Odisha assembly elections, the BJD has said it will not extend any support to the BJP. But the YSR Congress, although defeated by BJP ally Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party, remains firm in its stance.

For the BJP, which already has enough MPs on its side to ensure a victory for Om Birla (who is running against opposition candidate K Suresh for a second term in office) the issue is one of image.

The BJP is also working to induct Akali Dal’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad and Shillong MP Ricky Andrew Syngkon. With your support, the party aims to surpass the psychologically significant threshold of 300 seats.

The party, unlike in 2014 and 2019, has not been able to achieve a majority on its own and is dependent on Naidu’s TDP and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United to keep its head above the halfway mark. A decisive victory in the Lok Sabha is expected to boost morale in the party camp.