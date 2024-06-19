‘Set an example, punish…’: Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad on Gary Kirsten’s leaked team chat

Out-of-favour batsman Ahmed Shehzad has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take strict action against players who participated in their disastrous T20 World Cup campaign. Pakistan failed to qualify for the Super 8 stage of the tournament after losing to tournament debutants India and the United States. While Pakistan beat Canada and Ireland in their last two group matches, the team’s approach was questioned by fans and pundits.

Pakistan coach Gary Kirsten launched an attack on the team, saying that there is “no unity” in the team and that he has “never seen a situation like this” in his long coaching career.

“There is no unity in the Pakistan team. They call it a team, but it is not a team. They do not support each other; everyone is separated, left and right. I have worked with many teams, but I have never seen a situation like this “Kirsten said according to reports citing a senior scribe.

According to sources cited by Geosuper.tv 4, Kirsten expressed her dissatisfaction with the physical condition of the players. The former South Africa opener also said that the team is far behind in terms of skill level compared to the rest of the world.

Reacting to Kirsten’s comments, Shehzad said that the Pakistan team is plagued by groupism within the team. He also demanded that the PCB take strong action against the current group of players.

“If what Gary Kirsten says about the team is true, it’s not surprising at all. We’ve been saying this throughout the World Cup. It’s time to take responsibility, this team is riddled with cliques and repression is the only option .The players involved must be punished and “An example must be set for the next generation of cricketers and the PCB president must take note,” Shehzad wrote in a post on X.

A few days ago, Shehzad had urged the PCB to get rid of senior players including captain Babar Azam, star pacer Shaheen Afridi and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan.

Shehzad suggested that the players have been given enough time to perform and improve, but there has been no improvement.