‘Serious danger’ in equating the court with the temple and the judge with God: President of the Supreme Court

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud has observed that the tendency to equate judges with God is dangerous.

Calcutta:

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has observed that the tendency of equating judges with God is dangerous as the task of judges is to serve public interest.

“Very often, we are addressed as honour, as lordship or as lady. There is a grave danger when people say that the court is a temple of justice. There is a grave danger that we are perceived as the deities of those temples,” Chief Justice Chandrachud said while addressing the Regional Conference of the National Judicial Academy in Kolkata.

The CJI said he feels reluctance when he is told that the court is the temple of justice because the temple posits that judges are in the position of a deity.

“I prefer to reframe the role of the judge as a servant of the people. And when one sees oneself as a person who is there to serve others, then the notion of compassion, of empathy, of judging but not judging others is introduced,” the Chief Justice said.

He said that even when they sentence someone in a criminal case, judges do so with a sense of compassion, since in the end they are sentencing a human being.

“So these concepts of constitutional morality, which I believe, are the key, not only for the judges of the Supreme Court or the High Court but also for the district judiciary itself, because the commitment of ordinary citizens begins first of all with the district judiciary,” said CJI Chandrachud.

On this occasion, he strongly emphasized the importance of technology in the functioning of the judiciary.

According to CJI Chandrachud, language is the main barrier for common people to access and understand the verdicts.

“Technology can provide us with some answers. Most of the judgments are written in English. Technology has enabled us to translate them. We are translating 51,000 judgments into other languages,” CJI Chandrachud said.

