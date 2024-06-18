‘Separate teams for…’: Gautam Gambhir’s ‘demands’ to BCCI to become India coach – Report

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir will appear for an interview for the post of head coach of the men’s cricket team in Mumbai with BCCI secretary Jay Shah and other officials, sources say. “Gauti (Gautam Gambhir) will travel to Mumbai today around 12 noon for the interview at the BCCI headquarters. It is almost confirmed that he will be the next head coach as the BCCI has accepted the terms he submitted for the head coach .The new head coach of the men’s cricket team will be revealed soon. The meeting is scheduled between 2 and 4 pm,” a source in the know of the BCCI told IANS.

Gambhir put forward some demands to the BCCI for the head coach post such as full command of the team, separate teams for white ball and red ball, which IANS understands the BCCI has already accepted and is eager to appoint him. for the paper.

The BCCI officially invited applications for the post of India head coach and set May 27 as the deadline.

According to the job description, the new Indian men’s head coach would be for all three formats from July 2024 to December 2027.

Dravid’s original contract as India head coach began after the 2021 T20 World Cup in November and ended with the 2023 ODI World Cup at home and extended until this year’s T20I show.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)