Sensex up 5,000 points since survey results; This is why

The benchmark Sensex has gained over 5,000 points since the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results on June 4 amid a rally in the broader market. On a monthly basis, the 30-share Sensex rose nearly 5% in June.

The Sensex extended the rally for the sixth consecutive day to trade at 77,475.08, up 137.48 points (0.18%), at 3.15 pm on Thursday.

This rally is being driven by improving investor confidence on expectations of political stability, policy continuity, robust economic growth, a healthy monsoon and reducing inflation.

The volatility in the market around the day of the survey results was caused by a sharp sell-off by foreign institutional investors (FIIs).

According to data available with NSDL, FPIs sold Indian stocks worth Rs 25,586 crore in May. However, they invested in Indian debt and VRR debt instruments during the month. So, FPI’s net outflow was Rs 12,911 crore last month.

The trend has now reversed. FPIs have invested around Rs 12,873 crore in the stock market so far in June, indicating a positive outlook for the economy.

Market attention is now focused on upcoming political and budgetary decisions. While there may be short-term volatility, experts are optimistic about the stock market in the medium to long term amid falling inflation, above-normal monsoon forecasts and prospects for the rate cut cycle to begin. by the end of the year.

Concerns remain about market premium valuation. Sensex is now at a record high amid absence of any new trigger. Currently, at 23.5, the index’s price-to-earnings (PE) ratio is slightly below its one-year average PE of 24.

The mid-cap and small-cap segments are even hotter and many analysts see froth building in the space. The BSE Smallcap index is up 10%, while the BSE Midcap index has gained over 7% so far in June.

A lot will depend on what the government reveals in the Union Budget. The government is expected to maintain its focus on fiscal consolidation and capital spending on infrastructure, construction and manufacturing plans that will give a boost to the economy and generate employment.

The upcoming earnings season and macroeconomic data will also be closely watched as they will determine whether the current market valuation is justified or not.