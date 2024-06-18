Senior Assam civil servant Siladitya Chetia shot dead in ICU after wife died of cancer

His wife was in the fourth stage of carcinoma and was undergoing treatment.

A senior Assam government official allegedly committed suicide at a Guwahati hospital after his wife died following a prolonged illness, police said.

Siladitya Chetia was Home Minister in the Assam government. The 2009 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon inside the ICU where his wife died.

His wife was in the fourth stage of carcinoma and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city for the past few days. The officer has been on leave for the past four months due to his wife’s illness.

Chetia served as Superintendent of Police (SP) of Tinsukia and Sonitpur districts of Assam. He also served as commander of 4th Battalion of Assam Police before being appointed Home Minister.

Assam Director General of Police GP Singh said: “In an unfortunate turn of events, Sri Shiladitya Chetia IPS 2009 RR, Secretary Home and Political Government of Assam, took his own life this afternoon, few minutes after that the doctor who treated him declared the death of his wife who had been fighting cancer for a long time.”

In an unfortunate turn of events, Sri Shiladitya Chetia IPS 2009 RR, Secretary Home Affairs and Political Government of Assam, took his own life this afternoon, a few minutes after the treating doctor declared the death of his wife, who was fighting against cancer for a long time. . All Assam… pic.twitter.com/s2yQpVuUpl -GP Singh (@gpsinghips) June 18, 2024

“The entire Assam Police family is deeply saddened,” he said in a post on X.

“Shiladitya Chetia was mentally depressed due to his wife’s ill health for the past few days and the unfortunate incident occurred today. He was in the hospital taking care of his wife,” a police officer told news agency IANS.

Several senior police officers rushed to the hospital after the information came out.

– With inputs from IANS, PTI