Security guard obsessed with British TV presenter Holly Willoughby plotted to “kidnap, rape and murder her”

A shopping center security guard, obsessed with British television presenter Holly Willoughby, planned to kidnap, rape and murder her, a British court heard. According to a report by bbcGavin Plumb is accused of hatching a plot to kidnap, rape and solicit the star’s murder, but it was foiled by a US-based undercover officer.

He is alleged to have spent two years planning Ms Willoughby’s murder, between 2021 and 2023. In preparation for an alleged attack, he purchased metal zip ties, a knife and chloroform. Plumb also allegedly confided in a man known online as Marc, an undercover police officer based in the United States. A video Plumb sent him showed a “sexualized paraphernalia kit” placed on a bed, including hand and ankle shackles, a rope and a ball gag.

Furthermore, he had carefully planned how to kidnap her from her home, take her to his residence in Harlow, Essex, and murder her in an abandoned building where her screams “cannot be heard.” The Guardian, Plumb had amassed more than 10,000 images of Willoughby on his phone, which included deepfake pornography. He also followed his movements and activities through social networks.

In January 2022, Plumb posted to an online group called ‘Abduct Lovers’. He wrote: “Catching this bitch is all I can think about.” I’ve wanted this for years. “I’m going to live my ultimate fantasy.” The following month, he wrote, “Getting her has been my ultimate fantasy for too long.” Now I’m at the point where fantasy is no longer enough. I want something real.”

However, Plumb was arrested in October 2023 when the American undercover police officer foiled his sinister plans and alerted the Metropolitan Police.

”It wasn’t just the ramblings of a fantasist. The defendant had carefully planned what he would do and how he would do it, purchasing items that would help him carry out the attack,’ prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said during the trial at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday. She further said that Plumb’s plans “would have involved catastrophic violence against her” if they had not been interrupted.

It should be noted that Plumb had already been convicted twice for crimes related to the kidnapping. In 2006, he tried to force two women off a train with a fake gun and a threatening note. Two years earlier, he attempted to tie up two teenagers in a Woolworths warehouse.

Meanwhile, Willoughby waived his right to anonymity in the case. she was a host ‘This morning’ for 14 years before resigning in October last year. She worked as a model before beginning her time on television. In August 2007, she married Dan Baldwin, co-founder of Hungry Bear Media. They live in Barnes, London and have two sons and a daughter.

The trial, which is expected to last two weeks, continues. Plumb has denied all charges.