Second sexual assault case registered against Prajwal Revanna’s brother Suraj

Suraj is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda.

Hassan (Karnataka):

A second case of sexual assault on a man was registered against Janata Dal (Secular) MLC Suraj Revanna at Holenarasipura police station in Hassan district on Tuesday.

The case was registered based on a complaint by a close associate of Suraj Revanna.

Revanna’s aide had earlier filed a complaint on behalf of the Legislative Council member against a JDS worker, ostensibly to protect him.

The first case of sexual assault was registered against Revanna on Saturday night. The next day he was arrested and placed in judicial custody for 14 days. On Monday, the court imposed eight days of police custody on him.

“The process of registering the second FIR is underway against Suraj Revanna,” a senior Hassan police officer told PTI.

Suraj, a doctor, is the grandson of former chief minister and JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda and son of Holenarasipura MLA HD Revanna.

He is the elder brother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who is also in police custody for allegedly sexually assaulting several women in Hassan and filming them.

Suraj and Prajwal’s parents, HD Revanna and Bhavani, are out on bail accused of kidnapping a woman who was featured in one of the huge archives of explicit videos showing many women being sexually assaulted, allegedly by Prajwal.

Prajwal had contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an NDA candidate as his party JDS formed an alliance with the BJP in September last year.

