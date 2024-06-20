Scorecard of NEET candidate arrested for leak

Anurag Yadav scored 85.8 percentile in Physics and 5th percentile in Chemistry

Patna:

Amid the massive row around the national eligibility and entrance test, NDTV accessed the scorecards of four students from Bihar who allegedly accessed the question paper before the exam. Two of these scorecards tell a great story.

Anurag Yadav, who is among the four people arrested in the alleged paper leak case, told the police that he was preparing for the entrance medical examination at the Kota coaching center when his uncle Sikandar, also arrested, He asked him to return to Samastipur. and he assured that the exam is “ordered.” He has said that he received some questions and answers from him the night before the exam. These questions appeared in the next day’s newspaper, he said.

Anurag’s scorecard issued by the National Testing Agency shows that he scored 185 marks out of 720. His total percentile score is 54.84 (rounded). But a look at her scores in individual subjects turns up a strange discrepancy in the numbers. Anurag scored 85.8 percentile in Physics and 51 percentile in Biology. But his chemistry is as low as the 5th percentile. Since the 22-year-old admitted that he received the questions a day before the exam, these scores suggest that he did not have enough time to memorize the chemistry answers.

Anurag’s all-India rank is mentioned as 10,51,525 and his category rank as an OBC candidate is 4,67,824.

Sikandar Yadavendu has told the police that he put four students in touch with Amit Anand and Nitish Kumar (also arrested) for the question papers. Amit and Nitish, he said, asked for Rs 30-32 lakh per student. “I told them that I had four students taking the exam. Out of greed, I told each student that they had to pay Rs 40 lakh for the question paper,” he reportedly told the police.

While Anurag has been arrested, the other three have been interrogated. All three are from the OBC category. One of them has obtained a score of 300 out of 720 in the test and the percentile is 73.37 (rounded). But again, individual scores raise questions. The student obtained 87.8 percentiles in Biology, but 15.5 and 15.3 percentiles in Physics and Chemistry.

However, the other two students’ scores indicate decent performance in all three subjects. One of them has obtained a score of 581 out of 720 and the other 483.

Since the results of the All India Examination for admission to MBBS, BDS and AYUSH courses were declared on June 4, multiple irregularities have emerged. As many as 67 students scored 720/720 and six of them belong to the same center in Haryana. The high cut-off this time has left many students wondering whether they would get a place in medical school or not. Protests have broken out nationwide as applicants demand a new test.