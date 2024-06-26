Scientists create smiling robot face made from living human skin cells

The smiling robot has generated a lot of response on social networks.

Japanese scientists have created a smiley face made of living human skin that can be attached to a humanoid robot. According to the bbc, will equip robots with realistic smiles and other facial expressions. The living tissue used by the University of Tokyo team was a cultured mixture of human skin cells grown in a laboratory, the outlet further said. The researchers further said that it paves the way to create self-healing skin that does not tear or tear easily.

The results of the study have been published in the journal Cellular Reports Physical Sciences.

The skin is soft, like real skin and can repair itself.

Researchers attempted to recreate the ligaments that hold human skin together by using small ropes of flexible collagen and spandex.

They drilled small holes in the robot and applied a gel containing collagen, before placing the layer of artificial skin on top. The new product is more elastic, which prevents the skin from tearing when the robot moves.

“By mimicking the structures of human skin and ligaments and using specially made V-shaped perforations in solid materials, we found a way to attach skin to complex structures,” said lead researcher Professor Shoji Takeuchi. said to bbc.

“The natural flexibility of the skin and the strong method of adhesion mean that the skin can move with the mechanical components of the robot, without tearing or detaching,” the researcher added.

The team, however, said many years of testing would be needed before it would be used commercially. The researchers also said the work could also be useful in research on skin aging, cosmetics and surgical procedures, including plastic surgery.