Samajwadi Party MP wants Constitution to replace ‘Sengol’, BJP hits back

The ‘sengol’ was installed in the Lok Sabha chamber after a ceremony last year

New Delhi:

The ‘sengol’ installed next to the president’s chair in the Lok Sabha has become the latest flashpoint of this session of Parliament after opposition MPs questioned its relevance in a democracy and the BJP accused them of disrespecting it. to Indian culture.

The ongoing debate over the ‘sengol’, a hand-made, gold-plated scepter about 5 feet long, has been triggered by Samajwadi Party MP RK Chaudhary’s letter to President Om Birla. The Mohanlalganj MP has claimed that the ‘sengol’ should be replaced with a copy of the Constitution.

“The adoption of the Constitution marked the beginning of democracy in the country, and the Constitution is its symbol. The BJP government in its last term installed ‘sengol’ next to the Speaker’s chair. Sengol is a Tamil word which means scepter .Rajdand also means the king’s stick. We have become independent after the era of kings. Now every man and woman who is an eligible voter chooses the government to govern this country by the Constitution or by. the king’s stick? told news agency ANI. The former Uttar Pradesh minister demanded that the ‘sengol’ be replaced with a copy of the Constitution to “save democracy.”

The Samajwadi Party is the third largest party in this Lok Sabha, after Akhilesh Yadav led it to a stellar show by winning 37 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

When asked about his party MP’s comment, Mr. Yadav said, “When ‘sengol’ was installed, the Prime Minister bowed before him. But this time he forgot to bow while taking oath. I think our MP I wanted to remind the Prime Minister.”

Congress leader and MP B. Manickam Tagore echoed the Samajwadi Party MP regarding ‘sengol’. “We have been very clear that ‘sengol’ symbolizes royalty and that the era of kingdom is over. We should celebrate people’s democracy and the Constitution,” he told NDTV.

Mr Chaudhary’s demand was also supported by RJD MP and Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti. “Whoever demanded this, I welcome them,” she said.

The opposition’s ‘Sengol’ offensive is also playing out against the backdrop of the INDIA bloc’s constitutional push to take on Narendra Modi’s third government. Since the beginning of this session, the Constitution has been a common sight at the Opposition meetings. On the first day of the session, INDIA’s top leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav among others staged a rally on the Parliament premises with copies of the Constitution. INDIA’s MPs, including Gandhi and Yadav, also held copies of the Constitution while taking oath.

Meanwhile, the BJP has hit back at the opposition for its ‘sengol’ offensive. “The Samajwadi Party earlier attacked and abused the Ramcharitmanas and now the Sengol, which is a part of Indian culture and particularly Tamil culture. The DMK must clarify whether it supports this insult of ‘sengol’,” he said.

During the installation of the ‘sengol in Lok Sabha last year, Home Minister Amit Shah said it was an attempt to link our cultural traditions with our modernity. “We want the administration to be governed by the rule of law, and this will always remind us of that,” he said.