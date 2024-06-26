Sam Pitroda returns as Congress’s overseas chief, a month after resigning

Having resigned from his post after two of his comments sparked a huge political row, putting the Congress at a disadvantage during the important Lok Sabha elections, Sam Pitroda has been re-elected president of the Overseas Indian Congress.

In late April, when the first phase of elections had ended and the Congress was fending off an allegation, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that its manifesto had talked about redistributing people’s wealth among Muslims, Mr Pitroda had added fuel to the fire by talking about an inheritance tax.