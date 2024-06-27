Sam Pitroda on Jairam Ramesh’s “Assurance” publication

Sam Pitroda said today that perhaps he could have expressed his views in different words.

Sam Pitroda, head of Congress’ overseas unit, has returned to his post… with an apparent warning. The party’s communications officer, Jairam Ramesh, said Pitroda had “given assurances” that he would leave no room for disputes in the future. When asked about the matter, Pitroda replied, a bit sharply, that it was not the opinion of the Congress, but the opinion of Mr. Ramesh.

“Congress doesn’t say that. Jairam says it,” he told NDTV in an exclusive interview today. “What Jairam says is Jairam’s opinion, it is not necessarily the opinion of the party. It is okay for Jairam to say that and I respect that. I have to do what I have to do. In the process, I have the right to make mistakes,” he said.

Mr. Pitroda, who had resigned from his position on May 8 after a couple of comments that became hugely controversial, was reinstated yesterday.

The party announced the re-election in a statement. Ramesh later said the decision was taken after Pitroda clarified the context of the remarks and assured that he would not “leave room for such controversies to arise” in the future.

“He subsequently clarified the context in which the statements were made and how they were subsequently distorted by the Modi campaign. The Congress president has reappointed him with the assurance that he will not leave room for such controversies to arise in the future.” , he added.

During the recent election campaign, Sam Pitroda made some statements and comments that were totally unacceptable to the Indian National Congress. He resigned as the President of the Overseas Indian Congress by mutual consent. He later clarified the context in which he did so. -Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 26, 2024

Mr Pitroda had resigned from the party’s overseas post following his remark that India is a “diverse country… where people in the East look like Chinese, people in the West look like Arabs, people in the North look like perhaps whites and people in the South look like Africans”.

It had sparked accusations of racism and colonial mentality. With the controversy over Mr. Pitroda’s earlier comments yet to die down, Congress found itself putting out fires on multiple fronts, and its campaign focused on unemployment, inflation, agricultural issues and the Constitution was completely overshadowed.

In April, Pitroda had made a remark on the US inheritance tax that drew a fierce attack from the BJP. He had cited the inheritance tax as an example of “new policies that can help prevent concentration of wealth”, something that should be debated. The Congress, he added, always helps people at the bottom of the economic pyramid.

Mr. Pitroda admitted today that perhaps he could have expressed it better, although he stressed that today the focus is not on the meaning of a conversation but on its form.

What cannot be questioned, he stressed, is his commitment to Congress.

“I am a grown man. I know my responsibility to my party. I am committed to Congress. I have been a congressman from day one and I will remain a congressman until I die… It has nothing to do with what I say… but with my commitment to values. I believe in the ideology of Congress,” he added.