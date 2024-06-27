Sam Pitroda after re-election in Congress

Sam Pitroda, head of Congress’ overseas unit who has returned to office after a seven-week recess, today stood by his statement on diversity among Indians, but admitted he could have phrased it better. “It’s not about words but meaning… but maybe he could have done a better job,” he told NDTV in an exclusive interview. And as for the discussion that followed that comment, he downplayed it.

“I have to manage my life. You can say that I live in Chicago and why am I talking about India. I would expect civil conversations, dialogues… but that is lost… People are not interested in the substance of a conversation, but the form of the conversation,” he said.

Pitroda had resigned from his position in May after his two consecutive statements sparked major controversies. He was reinstated yesterday.