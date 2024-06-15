RSS leader Indresh Kumar’s U-turn after ‘Those who adopted Lord Ram’s resolve…’ comment

The RSS has denied any rift with the BJP.

New Delhi:

After his controversial statement on BJP’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, RSS leader Indresh Kumar sought to clarify his comments saying that polls show that those who opposed Lord Ram have been defeated, while those who set themselves the goal of restoring the glory of Lord Ram are in power.

Kumar yesterday sparked a controversy by claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had been limited to 240 seats, well short of the majority mark, in the recent Lok Sabha elections due to its “arrogance”. Speaking at an event near Jaipur on Thursday, Kumar said, “The party that did bhakti of Lord Ram and became arrogant was stopped in 240, however, it became the largest party.”

“And those who had no faith in Ram were arrested in 234,” he said, referring to the INDIA block. “See the ‘Vidhan’ of Ram Rajya in democracy; those who did ‘Bhakti’ of Ram, but gradually became arrogant, emerged as the largest party; however, the vote and power that should have been given to them were stopped by God because of arrogance.”

Mr. Kumar’s comments sparked a dispute. The RSS leader attempted to mitigate the damage by clarifying: “The mood of the country is very clear today. Those who opposed Lord Ram are not in power; those who set out to respect Lord Ram are in power and The government has been formed for the third time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Mr. Kumar’s comments follow RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks a few days ago. Mr. Bhagwat had said that a true ‘sevak’ should serve the people without arrogance and maintain dignity.

Yesterday, the RSS sought to quell suggestions of a breakup with the BJP and that Mohan Bhagwat’s recent critical references related to the Lok Sabha polls were directed at the ruling party, insisting that such claims are just speculations aimed at creating confusion.

“There is no rift between the RSS and the BJP,” RSS sources said, amid claims by a section of people, including opposition leaders, that Bhagwat’s comments, including “the real sevak is never arrogant” , were a message to the BJP leaders. after his poor performance in the polls.

“There was not much difference in his (Mr Bhagwat’s) speech from what he had delivered after the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Any speech will surely refer to an event as important as the national elections. But it went wrong interpreted and taken out of context to create confusion. His ‘arrogance’ comment was never directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any BJP leader,” sources said.

In his speech, Bhagwat on Monday expressed concern over the elusive peace in Manipur even after a year of conflict, criticized the common discourse during elections and called for moving forward instead of unnecessary discussions on the what and how of the elections once over. and the results came out.

Opposition leaders used his comments to attack the BJP and Prime Minister Modi. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had said: “If it is not the Prime Minister’s ‘one-third’ conscience or the repeated demands of the people of Manipur, perhaps Mr. Bhagwat can convince the former RSS functionary to go.” to Manipur”.

According to RSS sources, such claims by opposition leaders are nothing but politics aimed at sowing confusion.