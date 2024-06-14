RSS feeds on ‘break-up’ talks with BJP after chief’s comments

In his speech, Mohan Bhagwat also expressed concern over the elusive peace in Manipur.

The RSS on Friday sought to quash suggestions of its break with the BJP and that Mohan Bhagwat’s recent critical references related to the Lok Sabha polls were directed at the ruling party, insisting that such claims are just speculations aimed at creating confusion. .

RSS sources also pointed out that their organisation’s three-day annual coordination meeting with its affiliates, including the BJP, is scheduled to be held in Kerala’s Palakkad district from August 31. Senior BJP leaders, including its president, are expected to attend the meeting. , the first exercise of this type after the recent surveys.

“There is no rift between the RSS and the BJP,” sources said, amid claims by a section of people, including opposition leaders, that Mr Bhagwat’s comments, including “real sevak is never arrogant”, were a message to the BJP Leadership after their below average performance in the polls.

“There was not much difference in his (Mr. Bhagwat’s) speech from what he had delivered after the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Any speech will surely refer to an event as important as the national elections. “But it was misinterpreted and taken out of context to create confusion. “The ‘arrogance’ comment from him was never directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi or any BJP leader,” sources said.

In his speech on Monday Bhagwat expressed concern over the lack of peace in Manipur even after a year, criticized the common discourse during the elections and called for moving ahead instead of unnecessary discussions on the what and how of the elections once finished and the results were available.

Opposition leaders used his comments to attack the BJP and Prime Minister Modi.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had said: “If it is not the Prime Minister’s ‘one-third’ conscience or the repeated demands of the people of Manipur, perhaps Mr. Bhagwat can convince the former RSS functionary to go.” to Manipur”.

According to RSS sources, such claims by opposition leaders are nothing but politics aimed at sowing confusion.

They also dissociated the Hindutva organisation, considered the ideological mentor of the BJP, from its national executive member Indresh Kumar’s attack on the BJP over its electoral performance, saying that “Lord Ram stopped those who had become arrogant in 241”.

“The party that did (Mr. Ram’s) bhakti but became arrogant was stopped in 241, but it became the largest party,” he said at an event in Jaipur on Thursday, adding, “and those who had no faith in Ram, together were arrested in 234”, apparently referring to the INDIA block.

As a row broke out over his comments, Kumar on Friday said the country is happy with the BJP’s performance in the polls and with Prime Minister Modi becoming Prime Minister for the third consecutive term.

“Right now, the latest news is that those who were against Lord Ram are out of power and those who were devotees of Lord Ram are in power,” he told PTI.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the country will progress, he said.

When asked about the debate surrounding Bhagwat’s speech, Kumar said, “It will be better if authorized Sangh officials are asked about it.”

When asked about Kumar’s Thursday comments, an RSS official said on Friday that it was his personal opinion and does not reflect the organization’s view.

Sources also rejected the view that the RSS did not participate in the electoral process this time in support of the BJP in the same way as before.

“The RSS does not campaign, but it creates awareness among people and it did its job during the elections. Across the country, we held thousands of meetings. In Delhi alone, we held more than one lakh small group meetings,” a source said. official in the RSS said.

When asked about the likely appointment of a new BJP president to replace JP Nadda, who has been appointed as a cabinet minister in the Union government, RSS sources said their organization has always been part of the consultation process to such a key decision.

“This time it will be no different,” a source said, pointing out that the BJP has a track record of experienced RSS leaders taking over as president.

When asked about Mr Nadda’s comments suggesting that the BJP does not need the RSS in the same way it did before as its own organization has grown stronger, he said RSS volunteers discussed it and continued with his work.

