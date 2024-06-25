RSS, emergency and the importance of civil society

In the annals of Indian democracy, few events cast a shadow as long as the 21-month Emergency from 1975 to 1977. It was the darkest hour in the history of Indian politics, effected by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in response to the political opposition and riots. . Fundamental rights were suspended, freedom of the press was restricted, and thousands of dissidents were imprisoned without trial. However, one organization stood out for its ability to resist the government’s policies: the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Despite being banned, it played an important role in opposing the Emergency.

Deoras’s letter

First, an introduction to the era. In 1975, Indira Gandhi’s government was facing obstacles on multiple fronts. Faced with the prospect of being forced to resign, Gandhi made the fateful decision on June 25 to have President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed declare a state of emergency under Article 352 of the Constitution. Civil liberties were suspended, press censorship was imposed, and opposition leaders were quickly arrested in midnight raids. Many members of the Sangh leadership, including sarsanghchalak Balasaheb Deoras, were arrested. This is what Deoras said before his arrest: “In this extraordinary situation, volunteers are not required to lose their footing. Continue Sangh work as per the orders of Sarkaryavah Madhavrao Mule and build the capacity of the public to fulfill their national duty while doing public relations, public awareness and public education as necessary.”

Jails were flooded with RSS cadres across the country. PG Sahasrabuddhe and Manik Chandra Vajpayee in The people versus the emergency: a saga of strugglestates that the RSS number service The number of detainees under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act (MISA) was 23,015, including 77 women activists. “The number of Sangh activists arrested for offering satyagraha during the Emergency was 44,965, while only 9,655 people from other parties offered satyagraha,” the authors state.

In a letter to Gandhi, Deoras said: “I listened carefully in jail to the radio broadcast of his address to the nation from the Red Fort on August 15, 1975. On July 4, 1975, the central government issued a special ordinance to ban the Rashtriya. volunteers and senior workers are detrimental to the security and public order of the country.” In the same letter, Deoras said about the RSS: “The ban order does not give a specific reason for the ban. The RSS has never done anything that could endanger the internal security and public order of the country. The objective of the Sangh is to organize the entire Hindu society and make it homogeneous and self-respecting. …it needs to be made clear that the Sangh had never resorted to violence. Nor has it ever taught violence. The Sangh doesn’t believe in such things.”

Clandestine efforts

Some imprisoned Sangh leaders, such as Nanaji Deshmukh and KS Sudarshan, also communicated with the outside world through letters. Deshmukh wrote to film artists, urging them to join the movement to restore democracy. “You have a special position in society. You are a role model for the youth… The question is: will you limit yourself to mere entertainment in these difficult times?… The call of the hour is for you to replace today’s despair with hope that is born from thought, I ask you to participate in the people’s struggle”.

Given its long experience operating as a decentralized network of local shakhas, the Sangh was able to adapt quickly to the days of Emergency. Its organizational structure proved remarkably resistant to top-down repression. A key factor driving the Sang was their vast network of pracharaks (full-time workers) spread throughout the country. These individuals became the backbone of the underground resistance efforts. On December 12, 1976, The Economist wrote: “The underground campaign against Mrs. Gandhi claims to be the only non-leftist revolutionary force in the world, rejecting both bloodshed and class struggle. In fact, it could even be called right-wing, since it is dominated by the communalist party Hindu, Jan Sangh and its “cultural” (some say paramilitary) affiliate, the RSS But their current platform has only one non-ideological point: to return democracy to India… the other underground parties, which began as partners in. underground, they have effectively abandoned the field to Jan Sangh and RSS.”

Narrative construction

One of the Sangh’s most important contributions during this period was its efforts to manage the underground press. With the mainstream media heavily censored or co-opted by the government, underground newsletters and pamphlets became a crucial source of uncensored information. Sangh volunteers were vital in writing, printing and distributing this material, often at significant personal risk. Several monthly or fortnightly magazines were published throughout the country to portray the plight of the people. Printed on cyclostyle machines and distributed hand-to-hand, they provided a constant flow of news and critical commentary on the Emergency. Naturally, RSS boxes took elaborate precautions to avoid detection, frequently changing printing locations and using a network of trusted couriers for distribution.

The Sangh also supported other media outlets. When veteran journalist Ramnath Goenka’s Indian Express newspaper faced intense censorship, Sangh volunteers helped distribute unauthorized editions printed in secret. This collaboration between professional journalists and grassroots activists effectively bypassed government control.

Play the role of facilitators

But the organization’s resistance was not limited to narrative construction. As the Emergency dragged on, the organization shifted its focus towards direct action to challenge government authority. He acted as a link between various opposition groups by facilitating communication between them. When Jayaprakash Narayan called for a “Total Revolution” against the Emergency, Sangh volunteers were instrumental in mobilizing support for the movement. Using coded language and pre-established signals, the Pracharaks Maintained lines of communication and coordination. The Sangh also benefited from its deep roots in local communities across India. Many other citizens, even those not formally affiliated with the organization, were willing to support it. Ultimately, the grassroots support network proved invaluable in evading surveillance.

Without a doubt, the resilience of the Sangh during the Emergency is a testimony to the power of civil society organizations in the face of authoritarian regimes. As India grapples with the security-freedom debate and questions about democratic governance, the lessons of the Emergency remain relevant. Whether you agree with the ideology of the Sangh or not, your role during this period deserves recognition. The events of 1975-77 are a stark reminder of the fragility of democratic institutions and why civil society is crucial to defending them.

(Rajiv Tuli is an independent author and commentator, and Dr. Barthwal is an assistant professor at the University of Delhi)