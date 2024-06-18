Rolex watch 'eaten' by a cow appears 50 years later

A metal detector returned the watch to its owner. (Representative image)

London:

Thanks to a metal detector, a 95-year-old British farmer’s prized Rolex watch, who believed it had been eaten by a cow, has been reunited with the watch half a century later.

James Steele said he lost the watch in the early 1970s when he “suddenly realized” that its bracelet had broken.

“The cow could have eaten it with a mouthful of grass, the vet said,” Steele, from Shropshire, was quoted as saying by the BBC.

Now a metal detectorist has returned the watch to the owner of Treflach Hall in Morda, Oswestry, after finding it on his land.

Steele described the discovery as a “stroke of luck” and said it was “amazing” after all this time.

“I was very happy because I never thought I would see the watch again,” he said.

“But I already have it. I only have half of the bracelet; the other half must have disintegrated.

“I have the watch but it doesn’t work. The dial has turned greenish but it hasn’t rusted.” Steele, praising the metal detectorist who found the watch, said he could easily have not confessed to his discovery.

More valuables can still be found, the farmer said, encouraging the metal detectorist to continue working his land.

As for the watch, Steele said it will now just be a souvenir, as it would “cost a bomb” to do anything with it.

