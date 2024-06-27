Rohit Sharma’s response to Pakistan great Inzamam-ul-Haq on ball-tampering allegation

Ahead of the India vs England T20 World Cup semi-final, a very strong allegation by Pakistan great Inzamam ul Haq went viral. It was aimed at Indian cricket team bowler Arshdeep Singh and the former Pakistan captain claimed that Arshdeep Singh was doing reverse swing due to “serious work” with the ball. Indirectly, he meant that Arshdeep was unfairly tampering with the ball, which is a punishable offence under the ICC.

Speaking to a Pakistani news channel, Inzamam accused Arshdeep and the Indian team of working the ball, which helped the lanky pacer generate reverse swing in his second spell.

“When Arshdeep was bowling the 15th over, he was doing a reverse swing. Is it too early with the new ball? This means that the ball was ready for the 12th or 13th over, it was capable of reversing. He was doing a reverse swing in the 15th over. “The referees must keep their eyes open,” Inzamam told the news channel.

Inzamam further stated that “If Pakistan’s bowlers had done this, there would have been an uproar. We know how to reverse it very well. If Arshdeep can reverse it on the 15th over, some serious work has been done with the ball.”

“If Bumrah does it (it can be understood), his action is like that. When others with a specific action or speed do it, it means that the ball has been prepared in a special way,” Inzamam added.

Rohit was asked about Inzamam’s comment in the pre-match media interaction here and dismissed it, advising the former batsman to keep an open mind.

“Abhi, what answer do you give me brother? (what answer should I give, brother). The grounds are as dry (here) as if you were playing in sunny weather. All teams are swinging. Sometimes It is important to open your mind. (You need to open your mind). It is necessary to understand what the conditions are. This is not Australia or England. That’s what I will say,” Rohit said, when asked to respond to Inzamam’s remark.

Inzamam ul Haq “Let your mind be a beggar”

ROHIT SHARMA

"IND vs ENG"#INVENGE pic.twitter.com/ZM2K1EVCVo

India defeated 2021 T20 World Cup champions Australia by 24 runs at Gros Islet on Monday to set up a semi-final clash against England with left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh grabbing three wickets to stop the Kangaroos’ charge in the chase. of 205.

India scored 205 batting first and then restricted Australia to 181/7.

Australia were in the game and required 81 runs in eight overs with eight wickets in hand. But they lost the plot during Arshdeep’s second spell, which gave him two wickets in the 16th and 18th overs.

