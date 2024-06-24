“Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya rested for India vs Zimbabwe series”. The new captain is…

Shubman Gill will lead the Indian cricket team in the absence of Rohit Sharma for the upcoming T20I series against Zimbabwe. India will travel to Zimbabwe right after the T20 World Cup 2024, where they will play 5 T20I matches between July 6 and 14. Most of the senior players like Rohit, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya were rested during the series. The team consists of many cricketers who performed well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and Riyan Parag and Tushar Deshpande received their first call-ups for the national team.

In the batting department, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad joined Gill as potential opening batsmen, but all three cricketers also have the ability to bat a little further down the batting order.

Abhishek Sharma, who had a brilliant career for Sunrisers Hyderabad, was included in the squad, while Rinku Singh returned after missing out on a spot in the 2024 T20 World Cup squad.

Sanju Samson and Dhruv Jurel were selected as wicketkeeping options. As for the all-rounders, the selectors chose Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Nitish Reddy.

Ravi Bishnoi was the only spinning specialist to find a place in the 15-member team.

As for the pace bowling department, Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed, both fast bowlers who traveled with the 2024 T20 World Cup squad as reserves, were included in the squad. Mukesh Kumar and Tushar Deshpande were the other two fast bowlers who will travel to Zimbabwe.

Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson and Rinku Singh were also reserves for the 2024 T20 World Cup.

India squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe: Ꮪhubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.