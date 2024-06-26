Rohan Bopanna Exclusive: Looking at retirement, Paris Olympics and more

Aged like fine wine, Indian tennis superstar Rohan Bopanna is a name that needs no introduction. Bopanna, a player who has proudly carried the Indian flag in every tournament he has participated in, remains one of the best athletes, not just in tennis, that the country has produced. At the age of 43 years and 329 days, Bopanna made history by becoming the oldest men’s tennis player to win a Grand Slam title in the Open Era, winning the 2024 Australian Open. Who knew that The illustrious triumph would ignite a new hunger in the veteran star and he is now preparing to go for the elusive gold medal at the Paris Olympics. As the Indian contingent begins the final leg of its preparations for the Olympics, Bopanna spoke to NDTV in an exclusive chat and shared his thoughts on what a tennis star he is.

1. You won your first Grand Slam title at the French Open in 2017. What is the difference between the Rohan Bopanna of then and now?

While I remember winning the French Open mixed doubles title in 2017 with Gabriela Dabrowski, it was one of the best matches and definitely a dream come true moment, not only for me but for all those people who support and encourage me. . For me it was a huge achievement, now that I look back, it would be fair to say that as an athlete and as a person I have learned new things and have evolved.

Over the years, I have played with such talented athletes, celebrated great victories, and learned from those I lost and experienced as an athlete and as an individual.

Now I’ve started to enjoy the process and appreciate the dedication it takes to stay at the top of my game: the training, the travel, the constant drive to improve. Furthermore, my perspective of seeing things has changed and it has made me a much calmer person in life and a self-confident athlete. I still aim for goals and achievements, but with a balanced approach and a deeper understanding of the game, making sure I enjoy the journey. With the rich experience gained in this game, I have also developed a sense of responsibility to share my knowledge and inspire the next generation of Indian tennis players.

2. I remember seeing an interview with Novak Djokovic where he talked about the mental training he usually does. We often come across athletes who talk about their diet and fitness programs, but few talk about the mental side of the game. How do you mentally prepare for big events and matches?

Novak Djokovic is the perfect example to cite in terms of mental training and physical fitness. As fellow athletes, we both understand the importance and correlation of physical and mental well-being to performing our best on the court. This is one of the reasons why I am associated with ASICS, their brand philosophy ‘Sound Mind, Sound Body’ resonates strongly with me and sends a strong message to take care of our physical fitness as it is an important source to improve our condition mental. .

For me, it’s all about visualization: imagining myself hitting winners and staying calm under pressure. Meditation also helps me focus and concentrate on the present moment. Ultimately, it’s about developing mental resilience so I can bounce back from setbacks and keep moving forward.

3. You yourself revealed after the victory at the Australian Open that you had the issue of retirement on your mind. How has that changed since the big win in Melbourne?

It is true that analyzing my performance over a period of time I did contemplate retirement. However, the victory at the Australian Open was a turning point. It rekindled my passion for the game and instilled a renewed faith in my abilities. The victory in Melbourne was not only a personal milestone, but demonstrated the effectiveness of dedication, hard work and resilience. All the gratitude received from my followers after this victory motivated me to continue competing at the highest level as long as my physical fitness remains up to date. Currently, I am focused on staying healthy, continuing to improve my game and achieving success on the court.

4. You have always been an ambitious athlete. You are one of the most decorated tennis players in the country. But do achievements like the Australian Open make it easier for you to set your next goal at this stage of your career or do you now have to work even harder to make history and relive the glorious moments?

Winning the Australian Open was a truly defining moment in my career. It is a testament to perseverance and belief in myself. While achieving these milestones is incredibly rewarding, it doesn’t necessarily make it easier to set new goals. I have an innate passion for competition and a relentless search for improvement.

However, the approach may differ. The victory at the Australian Open has opened the doors to new and interesting possibilities. I am now focused on forming strategic partnerships, both on and off the court, that will allow me to continue pushing boundaries and contributing to the sport. Ultimately, the pursuit of excellence is a continuous journey. While replicating the Australian Open victory may be a challenge, there is immense satisfaction in striving for greatness and inspiring others, regardless of the outcome.

5. Playing in the French Open this year was probably the best way to prepare for the Paris Olympics, since they will also be on clay courts.

The French Open was definitely a valuable tournament leading up to the Paris Olympics. While competing on clay at Roland Garros allowed me to examine and refine my game, I am confident that I have improved my skills to play on the same surface that will be used in the Olympic Games.

6. India as a country has witnessed a huge sporting push in recent years. How do you see the evolution of the new generation of athletes on the tennis court?

India’s growing interest in sports is certainly a positive sign for the future of tennis. The new generation of athletes benefits from improved infrastructure, access to better training and a cultural shift that celebrates and supports aspiring athletes from a young age. This translates into comprehensive development in their games. Investments in infrastructure and tournaments, along with greater exposure to international competition, will further drive our growth.

We are seeing young players who are comfortable in the baseline and at the same time possess the ability to attack the net. It is commendable that there is an emphasis on both physical fitness and mental conditioning, making them even more formidable competitors on the court. I am excited to see this talented group continue to develop and propel Indian tennis to even greater heights on the world stage.

7. How far are we from finding new Rohan Bopannas, Sania Mirzas, Vijay Amritrajs, Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathis, etc.?

Witnessing the aspiring new athletes, we see a bright future for Indian tennis. We have talented emerging youngsters, like Sumit Nagal, who is also a fellow ASICS athlete who has put in some brilliant performances in the last two weeks at the Heilbronn Neckarcup 2024 ATP Challenger in Germany. Sumit achieved a career-best 71st rank on the world tour and became the first Indian in five years to appear in the main draw of the Wimbledon 2024 men’s singles event.

Globally, India is seen and recognized as a rich pool of talent waiting to be tapped and the journey to improve our fortunes in tennis begins with recognizing the strides we have made and leveraging our strengths. Aspiring new athletes must have access to training, infrastructure and a clear path to professionalism. With continued investment, strong mentorship and showcasing the success of young players, we can find the next generation of Indian tennis champions.

8. The tour takes you around the world, with a variety of court surfaces. How do you adapt your game and your choice of footwear to perform at your best in each of them?

It’s true that playing on multiple surfaces throughout the year requires constant adjustments, but that’s the beauty of this game. Here my trusted partner ASICS always supports me, I use GEL-RESOLUTION 9 on the court and it helps me do my best work, whether on hard court, clay or any other court. A trusted footwear partner like ASICS always makes sure I have the right equipment to adapt my game and perform at my best wherever I compete.

9. Many players reach their full potential at first and then struggle to maintain their position in the rankings. What advice would you give to young players who aspire to have a long and successful career like yours?

I think consistency is the key to a long career. My suggestion to young players would be to focus on building a complete game, not just powerful shots. In addition to that, it is important to have a strong support system, including a dedicated coach and a reliable team to ensure a solid foundation is created. When it comes to the right equipment, ASICS has provided me with best-in-class technological footwear that adapts to different surfaces and playing styles, allowing me to adapt and minimize injury risks. It’s also important to prioritize recovery, listen to your body, and constantly learn and evolve your game. Furthermore, patience, dedication and the right team around you are essential for a long and satisfying tennis career.

Quick questions:

1) GOAT of men’s tennis – Novak Djokovic

2) Non-tennis athlete he admires: Michael Jordan

3) Favorite city to play: New York

4) Favorite holiday destination: Thailand/Maldives

5) Win Olympic gold or all 4 Grand Slams in one year – Win an Olympic gold medal