Kate Middleton said she will make her first public appearance on Saturday

U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday praised Kate Middleton, Britain’s Princess of Wales, while sharing a health update on her ongoing cancer treatment.

In a message, Kate said she was “making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.” She also said she will make her first public appearance on Saturday since surgery revealed the presence of cancer in January.

Responding to her on X, formerly Twitter, Sunak said the Princess of Wales’s statement will be “especially significant” for those fighting cancer and their families.

“They will recognize the same struggle in his words and draw hope and inspiration from his strength,” he said.

“I’m delighted she’s attending Her Majesty’s Birthday Parade and I know the whole country is behind her,” added Sunak, who is attending a G7 summit in Italy.

Kate Middleton shares update on cancer treatment

Kate Middleton said Friday that her cancer treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. She said she was making good progress while she underwent preventative chemotherapy, but that she was “not out of the woods.”

The 42-year-old princess also said she had been “blown away” by the thousands of kind messages from around the world that followed her cancer announcement in March. She said the messages made a “huge difference” to her and her husband, Prince William, and to them during “some of the most difficult times.”

“I’m making good progress, but as anyone who’s going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired, and you have to give in to letting your body rest. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling good,” he said in a lengthy social media post.

She also tagged her photograph, taken earlier this week in Windsor, west London, standing in front of a tree next to a river.

“On days when I feel well enough, it’s a pleasure to get involved in school life, spend personal time doing the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as start working a little from home,” she wrote.

Kate said she is learning “to be patient, especially in the face of uncertainty.”

“Take each day as it comes, listen to my body and allow myself to take this much-needed time to heal. Thank you so much for your continued understanding and to everyone who has so bravely shared their stories with me,” she said.

Kate Middleton’s first public appearance in 6 months

In what would mark her first public appearance in six months, Kate Middleton announced that she will attend King Charles’ annual birthday parade on Saturday with other royals.

“I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join in on some public engagements over the summer, but I also know I’m not out of the woods yet,” he said.

Kate Middleton’s appearance at the annual Trooping the Color parade for King Charles’ official birthday will be her first public appearance since she was spotted meeting other royals for Christmas in December last year.

In March he announced in a video that he had been diagnosed with cancer discovered after abdominal surgery.

His announcement came weeks after King Charles revealed he was being treated for an unspecified cancer.

