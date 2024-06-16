Rishi Sunak set for annihilation in next UK election, opinion polls show

The survey was conducted from May 31 to June 13.

London:

Three British opinion polls released late on Saturday painted a bleak picture for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s Conservative Party, with one pollster warning the party faced “electoral extinction” in the July 4 election.

The polls come just over halfway through the election campaign, after a week in which both the Conservatives and Labor presented their manifestos, and shortly before voters begin to receive their votes by mail.

Sunak surprised many in his own party by announcing a snap election on May 22, contrary to widespread expectations that he would wait until the end of the year to give more time for living standards to recover after the highest inflation in 40 years.

Market research company Savanta found 46% support for Keir Starmer’s Labor Party, up 2 points from the previous poll five days earlier, while support for the Conservatives fell 4 points to 21%. The survey was conducted from June 12 to 14 for the Sunday Telegraph.

Labor’s 25-point lead was the biggest since the tenure of Sunak’s predecessor Liz Truss, whose tax-cut plans led investors to dump British government bonds, raising interest rates and forcing a intervention of the Bank of England.

“Our research suggests this election could be nothing short of the electoral demise of the Conservative Party,” said Chris Hopkins, director of political research at Savanta.

A separate Survation poll, published by the Sunday Times, predicted the Conservatives could end up with just 72 seats in the 650-member House of Commons – the lowest in its nearly 200-year history – while Labor would win. 456 seats.

The survey was conducted from May 31 to June 13.

In percentage terms, the Survation poll had Labor on 40% and the Conservatives on 24%, while former Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party, a right-wing rival of the Conservatives, was on 12%.

A third poll, conducted by Opinium for Sunday’s Observer and conducted from June 12 to 14, also showed Labor gaining 40%, the Conservatives 23% and the Reformists 14%, with the two largest parties losing ground. against smaller rivals.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)