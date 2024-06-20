Revenge and a 21-year-old “Chotta Don” behind the Burger King shooting in Delhi

Himanshu Bau’s criminal activities go beyond murder.

Despite being only 21 years old, Himanshu Bhau or “Chhota Don” has already gained notoriety in the underworld, and his criminal activities have attracted the attention of Interpol, which has issued a red notice against him. This gangster, originally from Ratauli village in Haryana’s Rohtak, has a presence in the Delhi-NCR region, as he orchestrates violent crimes from abroad.

The latest and most shocking crime related to Himanshu Bhau unfolded on Tuesday night at a Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden in Delhi. Two shooters, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, unleashed a hail of bullets, firing 38 rounds from three different weapons. Their target was Aman Joon, 26, whose body was found behind the check-in counter. This brazen attack, carried out in a public place, has raised serious questions about the law and order situation in the national capital.

The claim for revenge

Preliminary investigations suggest that Aman Joon’s murder was an act of revenge for a murder that occurred in 2020 in Haryana. Himanshu Bhau, through a post on his new Instagram account, claimed responsibility for the attack. He alleged that Aman was involved in the murder of his associate, Shakti Dada, and vowed retaliation against all those involved. His message read: “The person murdered in Rajouri Garden was involved in the murder of our brother Shakti Dada, and this was an act of revenge. All other people involved in this will also be targeted soon.”

Rise of Himanshu Bhu

Himanshu Bhau’s journey into the criminal underworld began in his hometown of Ratauli. At just 17 years old, a heated altercation led him to get a gun and shoot it, an act that landed him in juvenile hall. However, Himanshu soon escaped and over time, racked up 17 serious criminal cases against him in Rohtak and Jhajjar. His notoriety grew, as did his criminal empire, eventually earning him the nickname “Chhota Don” of Delhi.

The gangster is believed to be orchestrating his criminal activities from abroad, possibly from Portugal, which is his last known location. His partner, Sahil, was recently arrested in the United States. Despite being abroad, Himanshu’s influence in Delhi remains potent, as demonstrated by the recent Burger King shooting.

A network of fear and extortion

Himanshu Bau’s criminal activities go beyond murder. He is heavily involved in extortion, targeting shopkeepers, liquor sellers and bookmakers in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan. His modus operandi consists of demanding money through WhatsApp, followed by visits from his henchmen to intimidate and, if necessary, violently execute his threats. His gang has carried out several shootings in the last six months alone, including an indiscriminate shooting at a car showroom in west Delhi last month.

The gangster has formed alliances with rivals from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, one of the most feared criminal networks in northern India. His association with jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana has further strengthened his position.