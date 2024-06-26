Restored statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh unveiled at Pak’s Kartarpur Sahib

More than 450 Indian Sikhs were present at the ceremony.

Lahore:

The restored statue of the first ruler of the Sikh Empire, Maharaja Ranjit Singh, which was earlier damaged by religious extremists, was inaugurated at Kartarpur Sahib on Wednesday in the presence of over 450 visiting Indian Sikhs.

Members of the Sikh community in Pakistan and India posed for a photo in front of the emperor’s statue.

Punjab Sikh Chief Minister (for Minorities) and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) President Ramesh Singh Arora unveiled the statue. Kartarpur Sahib is also known as Gurdwara Darbar Sahib and is situated about 150 km northeast of Lahore, near the Indian border.

“We have installed the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, Kartarpur Sahib, today in the presence of local and Indian Sikhs,” Arora told PTI.

The 44-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said the restored statue is placed at Kartarpur Sahib mainly so that Indian Sikhs who visit here across the border using the corridor can also see it.

“In Kartarpur, better security will also be ensured for the statue of the Sikh leader that was earlier vandalised at the Lahore Fort,” he said.

The 455 Sikhs who arrived here from India last week to take part in events related to the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh attended the unveiling of the statue. They will stay for one day in Kartarpur.

The nine-foot-tall bronze statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh was first installed at Lahore Fort near his ‘samadhi’ in 2019. It was vandalized twice by members of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

The statue of the great Sikh ruler of Punjab was a gift to the people of the province by a body of the United Kingdom.

The statue, depicting the Maharaja on horseback, is understood to have taken eight months to complete and was sponsored by UK-based historian and director of the Sikh Khalsa (SK) Foundation, Bobby Singh Bansal. The weight of the statue is said to be between 250 and 330 kg.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh was the founder of the Sikh Empire, which ruled the northwestern subcontinent of India in the first half of the 19th century.

