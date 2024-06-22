Residents, guards clash in posh Gurugram apartment over alcohol

Gurugram society crash: A motorcyclist was run over when security personnel reversed his vehicle

Gurugram:

A clash broke out between residents and security guards at a posh housing society in Gurugram on Thursday after an argument over consumption of liquor, police said.

The incident was reported on Thursday after a security guard objected to a group of residents drinking liquor in the ROF Ananda Society complex area in Gurugram’s Sector 95.

The conversation soon escalated into a heated argument and the residents began beating the security guard. He then alerted the Quick Response Team (QRT) team.

Video of the incident shows residents punching a QRT staff when the team arrives. Another security staff member tries to rescue his colleague and hits a resident with a stick. But the group snatches the stick from him and hits him.

As the standoff escalated, one QRT staff member fled to escape the chaotic scene, while the other left the apartment in his vehicle. A motorcyclist was hit when security personnel reversed their vehicle, as the video shows.

Police said they are examining security camera footage and the investigation is ongoing.