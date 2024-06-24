Replace Mumbai unit chief, Congress leaders write to Mallikarjun Kharge

Varsha Gaikwad (left), Mumbai Congress chief

Mumbai:

Sixteen senior leaders of the Maharashtra Congress have written to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge demanding that its Mumbai unit chief Varsha Gaikwad be replaced to strengthen the party ahead of the upcoming state elections.

Leaders complain that Ms Gaikwad, who recently won the Mumbai North Central Lok Sabha seat, does not have time to work at the organizational level and have objected to her style of functioning, NDTV learns.

Congress candidate from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat Bhushan Patil also claimed that he received no help from the city party unit.

These leaders, in a letter dated June 16, have sought time from the Congress leadership to discuss rejuvenation of the party in Mumbai ahead of the delayed assembly elections and Mumbai civic polls.

The signatories of the letter include Rajya Sabha MP and Congress Working Committee member Chandrakant Handore, former city party chiefs Janardhan Chandurkar and Bhai Jagtap, senior leaders Naseem Khan, Suresh Shetty, Madhu Chavan, Charansingh Sapra, Zakir Ahmed and Maharashtra Congress treasurer Amarjit Manhas.

“Recently, in a protest regarding the UGC-NET exams chaos, Gaikwad did not summon all the party leaders to the city unit office. Hence, they had to organize a separate protest in the suburbs “news agency PTI reported citing a source.

“She has been the city unit chief for 13 months now, but she has not led any substantial activity to galvanize the party cadres,” the news agency said, citing an anonymous source.

A meeting related to Maharashtra is scheduled in Delhi on Tuesday.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the Congress won only 4 of the 36 seats in Mumbai.

During the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, the Congress won 1 of the 2 seats it contested in the city.