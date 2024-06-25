Remaining 281 Lok Sabha MPs to take oath today

New Delhi:
A total of 262 newly elected MPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took oath on Monday, in the inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha. The remaining 281 new members will be sworn in today.
The oath-taking ceremony marked the beginning of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, which began with the swearing-in of new parliamentarians.
The Lok Sabha Speaker will be elected on June 26. President Murmu is scheduled to address a joint session of both houses of Parliament on June 27.
The NDA, which has 293 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha, enjoys a clear majority, while the opposition INDIA bloc has 234 MPs.
Here are the LIVE updates on Parliament:
Nominations for Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker will be held today.
#LOOK | Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav arrives at Parliament.
-ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2024
#LOOK | Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda arrives at Parliament.
-ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2024
#LOOK | Delhi: BJP MP Om Birla arrives in Parliament.
-ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2024
#LOOK | Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at Parliament.
-ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2024
To counter the opposition’s constitutional narrative during the first session of Parliament after the Lok Sabha elections began, BJP leaders led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued social media posts to mark the 50th anniversary. of the emergency imposed by the Congress government led by Indira Gandhi in June. 25, 1975.
“Today is a day to pay tribute to all those great men and women who resisted the Emergency. The #DarkDaysOfEmergency reminds us how the Congress Party subverted basic freedoms and trampled on the Constitution of India, which all Indians greatly respect,” said the Prime Minister. he tweeted this morning.
“Just to cling to power, the then Congress Government disregarded all democratic principles and turned the nation into a jail. Anyone who did not agree with the Congress was tortured and harassed. Socially regressive policies were unleashed to attack the weakest sectors.
“Those who imposed the Emergency have no right to profess their love for our Constitution. These are the same people who imposed Article 356 on countless occasions, obtained a bill to destroy freedom of the press, destroyed federalism and violated every aspect of the Constitution”. he said.
In a scathing attack on the Congress, the Prime Minister said that “the mentality that led to the imposition of the Emergency is very much alive in the same Party that imposed it.” “They hide their disdain for the Constitution through its symbolism, but the people of India have seen through their antics and that is why they have rejected them time and again,” he said.
The government has sent Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju to build consensus on the options for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker and Deputy Speaker, sources said.
It is learned that senior BJP leaders have spoken to top opposition leaders – Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, DMK leader MK Stalin and Trinamool Congress chief , Mamata Banerjee), on this topic. Talks are also being held with key allies of the NDA, Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal United, sources said.
The deadline to file a nomination for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker is today at 12 noon and elections, if any, will be held tomorrow. So far, all spokespersons have been elected unanimously and if an election is held, it will be the first time.
New arrival| Union Minister Rajnath Singh is talking to opposition leaders in a bid to reach a consensus for the post of President and Vice President and the Parliamentary Affairs Minister is also reaching out to opposition leaders.
With the deadline for filing nomination for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker being Tuesday at 12 noon, the battle between the NDA and the opposition has dragged on. If the INDIA bloc announces its candidate for the post, it will be the first time that elections will be held for the speaker of the lower house.
Since independence, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha have been elected by consensus between the ruling party and the opposition.
- Key leaders who will take oath in Parliament today include Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Mahua Moitra, Supriya Sule and Kanimozhi.
- Bhartruhari Mahtab of the BJP was sworn in as the acting Speaker of the House by Speaker Draupadi Murmu yesterday.