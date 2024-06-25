Remaining 281 Lok Sabha MPs to take oath today

To counter the opposition’s constitutional narrative during the first session of Parliament after the Lok Sabha elections began, BJP leaders led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued social media posts to mark the 50th anniversary. of the emergency imposed by the Congress government led by Indira Gandhi in June. 25, 1975.

“Today is a day to pay tribute to all those great men and women who resisted the Emergency. The #DarkDaysOfEmergency reminds us how the Congress Party subverted basic freedoms and trampled on the Constitution of India, which all Indians greatly respect,” said the Prime Minister. he tweeted this morning.

“Just to cling to power, the then Congress Government disregarded all democratic principles and turned the nation into a jail. Anyone who did not agree with the Congress was tortured and harassed. Socially regressive policies were unleashed to attack the weakest sectors.

“Those who imposed the Emergency have no right to profess their love for our Constitution. These are the same people who imposed Article 356 on countless occasions, obtained a bill to destroy freedom of the press, destroyed federalism and violated every aspect of the Constitution”. he said.

In a scathing attack on the Congress, the Prime Minister said that “the mentality that led to the imposition of the Emergency is very much alive in the same Party that imposed it.” “They hide their disdain for the Constitution through its symbolism, but the people of India have seen through their antics and that is why they have rejected them time and again,” he said.