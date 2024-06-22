Ravi Atri, the alleged fixer behind the NEET exam papers leak

New Delhi:

Ravi Atri, the alleged mastermind behind the NEET-UG 2024 exam leak, has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) amid nationwide protests by students seeking an investigation into the exam. Atri, from Neemka village in Greater Noida, was implicated in a scheme that has raised questions about the integrity of one of India’s most competitive medical education exams.

Controversy erupted after 67 students achieved a perfect score of 720 in the NEET-UG exam. The National Testing Agency (NTA) attributed this to the awarding of grace marks due to a faulty question and logistical delays in paper distribution at some centres. However, an investigation by the Bihar Police revealed that the exam had been leaked to a few selected candidates.

The NEET-UG exam, taken by nearly 24 lakh aspiring medical students, was conducted on May 5 and the results were fast-tracked for early release on June 4. Despite the NTA’s attempts to manage the fallout, accusations of widespread leaking persisted, sparking protests. and legal actions throughout the country. The Supreme Court also weighed in, rebuking the NTA for its handling of the matter.

Central to the unfolding scandal is Ravi Atri, known for his alleged involvement in past exam leaks in several states. His modus operandi allegedly involved uploading solved question papers on social media platforms through a network known as the “solver gang”. Atri’s notoriety dates back to his arrest in 2012 by the Crime Branch of the Delhi Police for his alleged role in leaking medical entrance exams.

Bihar police, which initially arrested several people in connection with the leak, including a student and accomplices, expanded their investigation beyond state borders. Connections with Atri emerged during interrogations, leading to his eventual capture by the UP STF.

In 2007, Atri’s family sent him to Kota to prepare for his medical entrance exam. He cleared the exam in 2012 and got admission in PGI Rohtak, but did not appear for the exam in the fourth year. Authorities said that by then he had already come into contact with the “exam mafia” and was acting as a representative for other candidates. He also began to play a key role in circulating the leaked documents to students.