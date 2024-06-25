Rashid Khan breaks silence as ‘cheating’ allegation sours Afghanistan’s entry into T20 World Cup semi-finals

On Tuesday, Afghanistan experienced the biggest day in their cricket history so far. The Rashid Khan-led team defeated Bangladesh to eliminate Australia and qualify for the first time in a T20 World Cup semi-final. However, there was one incident that seemed to spoil the entire occasion for Afghanistan. It happened when Gulbadin Naib fell dramatically on his back, clutching his thigh after Trott signaled his players to slow down.

But minutes later, the all-rounder not only returned to the field but also took the wicket of Tanzim Hasan, prompting several former players and commentators to question the authenticity of his discomfort.

But Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan tried to play down the incident.

“Well, he had some cramps, I don’t know what happened to him and I don’t know what’s going on on social media, but that doesn’t matter, it’s just the final on-field injury that’s coming and then we haven’t done it.” “We lost overs, the rain came and we just left, it’s not something that made a big difference in the game,” Rashid Khan.

“We came back on the field after five minutes and there wasn’t a big difference. For me, it’s like if I have a little injury, then you have to take some time.”

This is unacceptable

This is cheating from Afghanistan. Bangladesh scored 81 runs before rain and they were only 2 runs behind the par and Gulbadin Naib did this to prevent Bangladesh’s victory in the DLS. Once a cheater, always a cheater pic.twitter.com/oEnVPlcFCP — ٰImran Siddique (@imransiddique89) June 25, 2024

Captain Rashid Khan believes Afghanistan’s first-ever qualification to the T20 World Cup semi-finals, following spectacular victories over New Zealand and Australia along the way, is a momentous feat that will inspire the youth of the strife-torn nation.

Afghanistan, which became a full member of the ICC only in 2017, wrote a script in history by qualifying for its first T20 World Cup semi-final with a win over Bangladesh here.

“I think the semi-final is going to be a huge, huge inspiration for the young people who are in Afghanistan. That Afghan team is reaching the semi-finals for the first time,” Rashid said at the post-match press conference.

“And we have done it at the 19 level, but at this level we have not done that. Even the Super Eight was the first time for us and then in the semi-finals,” he added.

Moments after the victory, images of jubilant fans at home celebrating Afghanistan’s historic achievement began circulating on social media.

With this feat, Afghanistan has shown how much they have progressed in the white-ball formats. In last year’s ODI World Cup, they defeated defending champions England and former winners Sri Lanka and Pakistan. They continue their giant run in the T20 World Cup after beating heavyweights New Zealand and Australia.

“The cricket we have played in the entire tournament so far, I think we deserve to be in the semi-finals. The way everyone took the responsibility to come into the game and perform their best for the team,” Rashid said.

“I don’t know how I can describe my feeling, but it is a great achievement for us as a team and as a nation to be in the semi-finals and now we are looking forward to the semi-finals.” The Afghanistan cricket team is a group of people who have honed their skills by plying their trade in T20 leagues around the world. But when they come together to play for their country, it’s hard to find a more passionate group.

With PTI inputs