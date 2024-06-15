Rare “flesh-eating bacteria” that can kill in 2 days spread in Japan

The number of cases in Japan could reach 2,500 this year.

A disease caused by a rare “flesh-eating bacteria” that can kill people within 48 hours is spreading in Japan after the country relaxed Covid-era restrictions.

Cases of streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS) reached 977 this year on June 2, higher than the record 941 cases reported all of last year, according to the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, which has been tracking the incidence of the disease since 1999.

Group A strep (GAS) usually causes swelling and sore throats in children, known as “strep throat,” but some types of bacteria can cause symptoms to develop quickly, such as pain and swelling of the extremities. , fever and low blood pressure, which can be followed. due to necrosis, respiratory problems, organ failure and death. People over 50 years of age are more prone to the disease.

“Most deaths occur within 48 hours,” said Ken Kikuchi, a professor of infectious diseases at Tokyo Women’s Medical University. “As soon as a patient notices swelling in the foot in the morning, it can expand to the knee by midday and they can die within 48 hours.”

Other countries have experienced recent outbreaks. As of late 2022, at least five European nations reported to the World Health Organization an increase in cases of invasive group A streptococcal disease (iGAS), which includes STSS. The WHO said the increase in cases occurred after the end of Covid restrictions.

At the current rate of infections, the number of cases in Japan could reach 2,500 this year, with a “scary” 30% mortality rate, Kikuchi said.

Kikuchi urged people to maintain hand hygiene and treat any open wounds. He said patients can carry GAS in their intestines, which could contaminate hands through feces.

