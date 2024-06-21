Rapper Travis Scott arrested in Miami for trespassing and disorderly conduct intoxication

Travis Scott shared an edited photo of his mugshot on his Instagram Story.

American rapper Travis Scott was arrested Thursday in Miami Beach and charged with criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct while intoxicated, authorities said, according to The Guardian. The 33-year-old rapper whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He was involved in “a disturbance on a yacht” that involved people fighting, police said. Officers found Scott “standing by the dock and yelling at the boat’s occupants” and asked him to sit down. But he repeatedly stood up and ignored his orders.

Miami Beach Police Sergeant Lemus warned Scott to leave the dock or face arrest. “During the long walk from the boat to the boardwalk, the defendant walked backwards shouting obscenities at the boat’s occupants,” the police arrest affidavit reads, according to the exit. The rapper left the dock but returned five minutes later and “began yelling once again, becoming erratic, disturbing the tranquility of the occupants of the marina and nearby residential buildings causing a public disturbance.” When asked if he had been drinking alcohol, he said “It’s Miami” and said yes.

However, Scott’s legal representative said that the rapper was arrested due to a misunderstanding. “Mr. Scott was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding,” his legal representative, Bradford Cohen, said. NBC News. “There was absolutely no physical altercation and we thank authorities for working with us to achieve a quick and amicable resolution,” she added.

Later on Thursday, Travis Scott even shared a photo of his mugshot, edited with sunglasses and headphones on, on his Instagram Story.

Read also | An old video of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni goes viral days after the G7 summit

Most notably, Travis Scott was arrested just eight days before kicking off his European tour, Circus Maximus, in the Netherlands. In 2021, the rapper’s concert at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, sparked a rush that killed 10 people and injured 300. Some lawsuits after the event claimed that Scott himself was negligent and would benefit from continuing the concert. despite crowd control. issues. However, he denied all responsibility for the tragedy.

His arrest also comes days after pop star Justin Timberlake was indicted on similar charges. The singer was charged with driving while intoxicated on Tuesday in the town of Sag Harbor, on Long Island, New York. He pleaded not guilty and was released without bail.