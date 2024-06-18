Ranbir Kapoor Might Not Be Accepted As Lord Ram After His Latest Film Animal: Ramayan Actor Sunil Lahri

The image was shared on X. (Courtesy image: KuldeepRat11052)

New Delhi:

After a stellar performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga Animal Last year, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial. Ramayana. Now, while Ranbir Kapoor is busy with the shooting of the film alongside his lead co-star Sai Pallavi, television actor Sunil Lahri has weighed in on the actor’s casting for the upcoming film. The actor, who played the role of Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s film. Ramayan in the 80s, he opined that the audience might not accept Ranbir playing Lord Ram considering his last release, Animal, where he played a violent character. “From the poster, I liked the look of it. He is very cute and since he is so intelligent he will be perfect in that role. But I don’t know how many people will accept him as Ram,” Sunil Lahri said. Hindustan Times.

He continued, “I feel you should cast someone who has no image or baggage. It works better. Ranbir is undoubtedly a great actor with a great legacy from his family and the work he has done. I am sure he will do justice.” “But I repeat, what cannot be changed is people’s perception.”

Making a comparison with Ranbir Kapoor’s latest offering, Animal, the actor said: “He has to crush his previous performances and come out with this. And especially, after doing something like Animal Recently, it will be very difficult for people to see him in a role so opposite to that of Lord Ram.”

For those who don’t know, Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s film Ramayan He will be seen playing the role of King Dasaratha in the film. While Ranbir Kapoor has been chosen to play the role of Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi has been chosen to play Goddess Sita. Initially, Alia Bhatt was cast in the role of Sita, but she reportedly had to opt out due to scheduling conflicts. Meanwhile, the role of Ravana will be played by KGF fame Yash. Ramayana It will also feature Sunny Deol and Lara Dutta in key roles.