Ram Charan’s sister Sreeja Konidela’s ex-husband Sirish Bharadwaj dies at 39

Ram Charan with Sreeja, Sreeja with Sirish. (courtesy: x )

Mumbai:

Sirish Bharadwaj, ex-husband of Sreeja Konidela, younger sister of Telugu actor Ram Charan and daughter of megastar Chiranjeevi, died on Wednesday.

According to media reports, Sirish died due to health complications related to lung damage. Despite being admitted to the hospital, his condition deteriorated, leading to his untimely death.

The news of Sirish’s demise was shared by actress Sri Reddy on social media.

The actress posted an old photo of Sirish on her X and wrote, “Rest in peace Sirish.”

Sirish made headlines in 2007 when he married Sreeja at an Arya Samaj temple in Hyderabad. Sreeja, who earned a CA degree, defied her family’s wishes and left home to marry Sirish, who was a final-year engineering student at the time.

The couple were in love for four years before getting married.

However, their marriage faced complications and they officially separated in 2014.

Sreeja later married businessman Kalyan Dev in a grand ceremony in Bengaluru in 2016. The couple also has a daughter.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated channel.)