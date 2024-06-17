Ram Charan on his bond with his daughter Klin Kaara: “Feeling left out when…”

Upasana Konidela shared this image. (Courtesy image: upasanakaminenikonidela)

New Delhi:

RRR Star Ram Charan is a doting father to his daughter Klin Kaara. The superstar, who embraced fatherhood last year, in a recent interview with Indian Times, shared that he is addicted to the little one. In the interview, Ram Charan spoke about his journey as a new father, his sense of responsibility towards the girl and much more. “For the first six months, I felt nothing except a sense of responsibility and the fact that a new family member had joined us. I was amazed at the bond a mother and her son share and I simply couldn’t replicate that. .Then I talked to a friend of mine who is also an older father and he told me that it happens and that it’s normal to feel that way and that he didn’t feel that kind of connection with his second child until almost a year after his birth “Now that Klin interacts and. “She recognizes people, she misses me when I’m not home, the whole ballgame changed when I’m not around her, so I don’t feel like going out.”

When asked what he does to spend quality time with the baby, the actor replied, “I feed Klin at least twice a day, I love doing that. I also do my readings with her. Upasana (wife) is a fantastic mother.” , but when it comes to feeding her, no one can beat me. “I can make the entire plate of food finish, I have a superpower when it comes to this.”

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni celebrated 12 years of marriage on Saturday (June 15). On the special occasion, Upasana wrote a loving wish for her actor-husband. She shared a picture in which the couple can be seen walking with her daughter Klin Kaara. Captioning the post on Instagram, Upasana Kamineni wrote: “Here’s to 12 years of togetherness! Thank you all for your love and wishes. Each of you have played a special role in making our lives truly wonderful. Much gratitude! @ alwaysramcharan #klinkaarakonidela”

Ram Charan and Upasna dated for a few years before introducing themselves to their families. They got engaged in 2011 and married in a traditional South Indian wedding on June 14, 2012.