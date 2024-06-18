Rajya Sabha MP’s daughter runs over man sleeping on pavement with BMW, granted bail

Mr. Rao is the founder of BMR group.

In another hit-and-run case involving a high-profile person less than a month after the Porsche accident in Pune, the daughter of a Rajya Sabha MP allegedly ran over a man sleeping on a footpath in Chennai with her BMW. . The man died from his injuries and the woman was released on bail.

On Monday night, Madhuri, daughter of YSR Congress Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Masthan Rao, was driving the BMW, accompanied by a friend. She allegedly ran over Surya, a 24-year-old painter, who was sleeping on the sidewalk in Chennai’s Besant Nagar in a drunken state, with her car.

Authorities said that while Madhuri immediately fled the scene, her friend got out of the car and argued with people who had gathered after the accident. She also left after a while. Some people in the crowd took Surya to a hospital, but he died from his injuries.

Surya had gotten married barely eight months ago and his relatives and people from his colony gathered at the J-5 Shastri Nagar police station, demanding action. When the police checked the CCTV footage, they found that the car belonged to the BMR (Beeda Masthan Rao) group and was registered in Puducherry. Madhuri was arrested but granted bail at the police station itself.

Rao became a Rajya Sabha MP in 2022 and has also been an MLA. The BMR group is a well-known name in the fishing industry.