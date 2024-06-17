Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw arrives at train accident site in Bengal

Ashwini Vaishnaw took a flight from Delhi soon after news of the accident broke.

New Delhi:

Hours after a train accident in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district left at least nine dead and 50 injured, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the accident site near Rangapani station. Vaishnaw took a flight from Delhi to Bagdogra, followed by a car and bike ride to the accident site.

The accident, according to the Railway authorities, occurred around 9:00 a.m. today. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accident occurred after the goods train overran a signal and collided with the Kanchanjunga Express from behind. The express train was traveling from Agartala in Tripura to Sealdah in Kolkata.

One factor that limited the casualties is the fact that the rear part of the Kanchanjunga Express, consisting of the parcel car and the guard car, and the passenger compartments ahead suffered less impact. Three members of the railway staff died in the accident, including the pilot of the goods train and the guard of the express train.

The route on which the accident occurred connects Bengal with the northeastern cities of Silchar and Agartala and lies on the Chicken’s Neck corridor, the link between the northeast and the rest of the country.

The government has announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of those killed in the accident, Rs 2.5 lakh for those seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for minor injuries.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have expressed their condolences to the families of the victims.

The opposition also expressed condolences and accused the BJP-led government of neglecting the railways.

Kharge said the Narendra Modi government “has indulged in total mismanagement of the Railway Ministry”. “As a responsible opposition, it is our bounden duty to highlight how the Modi government has systematically turned the Railway Ministry into a ‘camera-driven’ self-promotion platform! Today’s tragedy is another reminder of this stark reality,” Kharge said. published in X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said train accidents in the last 10 years were a result of the mismanagement and negligence of the Narendra Modi government. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also criticized the Center over the accident.