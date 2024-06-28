Rahul Gandhi’s muted microphone charge receives reply from President Om Birla

Rahul Gandhi demanded ‘respectful’ debate on NEET issue (File)

New Delhi:

The Lok Sabha proceedings began on a stormy note today with the Opposition creating a ruckus in the House over the dispute over the National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) and demanding a speedy discussion on it.

The House witnessed some unusual scenes when Rahul Gandhi claimed that his microphone was switched off and asked the Speaker to switch it on, to which the latter was quick to respond. The viral video, which shows the Congress MP and the Speaker exchanging insults, was shared by the Congress on X.

When the House reconvened at noon, Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha, demanded a “respectful” discussion on the NEET issue to show solidarity with the students.

President Om Birla advised him to abide by the rules and conventions of the House and seek a discussion on the same after the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

However, Mr. Gandhi and the opposition persisted in their demand, saying: “We wanted to give a joint message to the students of India, on behalf of the opposition and the government, that we consider this an important issue. So We thought “To respect the students, today we should have a discussion on NEET, a dedicated discussion.”

Responding to Rahul Gandhi’s allegation, Om Birla said, “I don’t have any button to mute the microphone. A similar system was in place before. There is no mechanism to mute the microphone.”

A video released by the Congress on X shows Gandhi asking the president to turn on his microphone. Sharing the video, Congress claimed that there was a conspiracy to silence the voice of the opposition and students even as hundreds of thousands of students face a bleak future.

“While Narendra Modi remains silent on the NEET programme, Rahul Gandhi champions the cause of youth in the House. However, on such a serious issue, a conspiracy is underway to suppress the voice of youth by turning off microphones in Parliament,” the Congress said in the publication.

Notably, NEET (UG) 2024 exams were held on May 5 in around 570 cities, including 14 overseas cities. More than 23 lakh students and medical aspirants appeared for the exams. However, they were marred by the document leak controversy, which endangered the future of many students.

At least 67 candidates scored the highest of 720 out of 720, sparking outrage in academic circles. Soon, the issue turned political as the Union Education Ministry initially flatly dismissed the charges of document leaks but later formed a high-level committee to investigate the irregularities and also make recommendations to reform the examination system.

The Central Bureau of Investigation also registered a criminal case on June 23 in connection with the NEET (UG) and UGC-NET examinations, over alleged lapses in the conduct of the exams by the National Testing Agency.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)