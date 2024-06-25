Rahul Gandhi to be leader of opposition in Lok Sabha

Taking the fight to the ruling BJP-led NDA, Rahul Gandhi accepted a decision of the Congress Working Committee and will take up the role of leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Tuesday’s announcement comes hours before the first major battle of the 18th Lok Sabha, between a resurgent opposition and a diminished ruling coalition, for the speaker’s post.

Denied assurance that a member of the opposition would occupy the post of vice president, as is tradition, the Congress and the INDIA block decided to force an election for the post of president at the last minute by fielding K Suresh as their anti-election candidate. of the BJP, Om Birla, who was the speaker of the last Lok Sabha.

While Wednesday’s election, the first for the president’s post in decades, is likely to be only symbolic as it requires a simple majority of 272 MPs and the NDA, which has 292 alone, also won the support of the YSR Congress . ‘4 deputies, it is about the opposition giving signals that things in Parliament will not continue as in 2014 and 2019.

The decision to make Rahul Gandhi, who is arguably the most popular face of the Congress at the moment, leader of the opposition is also seen as a step in that direction because it is the first time since 2014 that an opposition party has managed to cross the magic figure of 54 (10% of Lok Sabha strength) needed to claim the seat. Apart from gaining a cabinet rank, the position of Leader of the Opposition will allow Gandhi to firmly address the issues of the people and the INDIA block at a time when the opposition parties are at their strongest in a decade.

He will also sit on key panels, such as those to select chief electoral commissioners and election commissioners, alongside the Prime Minister.

The decision to select Gandhi for the post was taken after a meeting of INDIA block leaders at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence on Tuesday.

“Congress Parliamentary Party president (Sonia Gandhi) has written a letter to caretaker president Bhartruhari Mahtab, informing him of the decision to appoint Rahul Gandhi as leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha. Other officials will be decided later,” the main party. leader KC Venugopal said after the meeting.