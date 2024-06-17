Rahul Gandhi ‘threat’ joke as party debates key role for him in Lok Sabha

The Congress has not given up hope that Rahul Gandhi can be convinced to accept.

New Delhi:

Rahul Gandhi’s reluctance to take over as Opposition leader emerged at this afternoon’s crucial Congress meeting, where the party took a decision that it would vacate Kerala’s Wayanad, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would make her electoral debut from there. When Gandhi’s reluctance to take office that would herald the arrival of a resurgent Congress hit the headlines, the leaders were asked about the matter at the post-meeting press conference.

When asked if it was true that Gandhi had been threatened with action by the Congress chief in case of refusal, Mallikarjun Kharge tried evasive tactics, saying he would announce it when a decision was taken. “Par dhamki toh diye the (but he did threaten),” Rahul Gandhi said, smiling broadly.

Sources had said that when the Congress Working Committee, the party’s highest decision-making body, requested that Gandhi become opposition leader, Kharge had quipped that if he refused: “I will have to take disciplinary action.” “.

The Opposition will have a leader in the Lok Sabha after a decade of its vastly improved performance in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. Ninety-nine of its 232 seats come from the Congress and, as the largest party in the opposition seats, it is expected to provide the leader of the opposition.

Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra was widely cited as the reason for the push to Congress (the party won 44 seats in 2014 and 52 in 2019), was expected to present the aggressive face of a muscular opposition. The move could boost his stature, putting him on par with cabinet ministers and making him a nodal point for allies.

But the leader, who resigned as Congress chief after the party was defeated in the 2019 general elections, has been unwilling to take up any position since then.

The party, however, has not given up hope of being persuaded to accept.

Sources said his mother and Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi have been trying to convince him. Meanwhile, he is being considered as backup to three senior leaders – Kumari Selja, Gaurav Gogoi and Manish Tiwari.

Lok Sabha seat or not, Gandhi is expected to have his hands full, given his promise to Wayanad today that it would have “two Members of Parliament”.

“Priyanka will contest from Wayanad, but I will be a frequent visitor and we will fulfill the promises made to the people of Wayanad,” he had said.