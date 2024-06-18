Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: One Gandhi in Raebareli, one in Wayanad: Congress’s big strategic move

Gandhi made it clear that his and his sister’s continued presence in both states is a fact.

The Congress’s decision to have Rahul Gandhi retain Raebareli and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the seat he is vacating, Kerala’s Wayanad, is seen as one of the party’s best-planned strategic moves. It is expected to give him a firm foothold in both the north and the south, providing a necessary basis for future elections.

Raebareli is one of the two strongholds of the Gandhi family in Uttar Pradesh, long represented by Rahul Gandhi’s mother Sonia Gandhi. With the other stronghold, Amethi, won back from the BJP by KL Sharma, a long-time loyalist of the Gandhi family, returning the Congress to its firm base that once made it the undisputed choice of Uttar Pradesh.

Elections will be held in the state in early 2027, in which the Congress hopes to expand the niche it created in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

From just one seat in 2019, Raebareli, Congress has gained six seats. His INDIA ally in the state, Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party, has 37. Their combined number, 43, has reduced the BJP to 33 in a state that for a decade was seen as its stronghold.

Having shed blood, the idea now, party insiders hint, is to launch a strong attack on Yogi Adityanath’s government in 2027.

But Gandhi’s continued presence in Raebareli has ramifications bigger than Uttar Pradesh. The Congress, which has almost doubled its numbers in the Lok Sabha (from 52 in 2019 to 99), hopes to stay on the growth curve, which is almost impossible without increasing its footprint in the northern Hindi belt.

The south is another story, where unlike the north, Congress already governs three states. He won last year’s assembly elections in Karnataka and Telangana and rules Tamil Nadu with ally MK Stalin’s DMK.

The next target is Kerala, which oscillated between Congress and the Left every five years until it broke the mold in 2021 and voted between the Left and the Left for a second term. Congress now hopes that the opposition to the presidency will push the state to its side in 2026.

To that end, the presence of a member of the Gandhi family in Wayanad is expected to be of great benefit. While the seat has been a traditional bastion of the Congress, the election of Rahul Gandhi this year is said to have revitalized the party. Of Kerala’s 20 seats, the Congress won 14 seats, just one less, despite a massive campaign by the BJP that allowed them to open an account in the state with one seat.

In a clear indication of the Kerala Congress’ enthusiasm for the new candidate, state party leader KC Venugopal was seen today with Kharge at the press conference where Gandhi Vadra’s debut was announced.



“Now they are going to have two parliamentarians, I will continue visiting them,” he said in a message to the people of Wayanad. “Two seats (Wayanand and Raebareli) will have two MPs each,” echoed Gandhi Vadra, underlining his two-decade relationship with Raebareli. As for Wayanand, he said, “I will not let the people of Wayanad feel his (Rahul Gandhi’s) absence.”

“I will work hard, do my best to make everyone in Wayanad happy and be a good representative,” she added.