Rahul Gandhi breaks into the BJP

Rahul Gandhi had earlier called BJP-ruled states the “epicenter of paper leaks”.

New Delhi:

Congress’s Rahul Gandhi, in a series of strong comments on the row over NEET-UG 2024 (National Eligibility and Entrance Test) medical entrance exam, today said paper leaks will continue in the country as long as universities continue “captured” by the BJP. A paper leak, he added, is an “anti-national activity” as it “greatly harms the youth of the country, who are the future of the country.”

“The paper leaks occur because all the universities and their vice-chancellors have been captured by the BJP and its parent organisation. They have penetrated the educational institutions and destroyed them… As long as this capture cannot be reversed, the paper leak will continue “he added.

Pointing to the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh, Gandhi – who earlier called BJP-ruled states the “epicenter of paper leaks” – today said this is spreading across the country.

“Vyapam happened in Madhya Pradesh. Now the government is spreading it across the country,” he said at a press conference held to discuss NEET, an issue on which the opposition has strongly supported the students.

The students, he claimed, are suffering because the government is not interested in stopping paper leaks.

Since June 4, when the NEET results were announced, the country has been shaken by student protests amplified by the opposition. There have been allegations of massive irregularities, with several students scoring unprecedented full marks and around 1,500 students getting grace marks. Students have been demanding that the entire exam be retaken.

After four arrested men allegedly confessed that the documents were leaked the night before the exam, the government canceled the UGC-NET exam, admitting that its integrity could also have been compromised. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier ruled out the possibility of a paper leak among NEETs.

Meanwhile, BJP media cell chief Amit Malviya stated that the Congress and its ally Rashtriya Janata Dal are responsible for the NEET paper leak.

“Priyanka Vadra fired the first salvo to cover up the scam by releasing a video of Arushi Patel’s fraud. INDI Alliance leaders would have made millions of dollars by covering up the scam, had they come to power. Now they are exposed,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Congress and RJD are responsible for #NEET paper leak. Priyanka Vadra fired the first salvo to cover up the scam by posting a video of Arushi Patel’s fraud. The leaders of the INDI Alliance would have made millions of dollars by covering up the scam if they had come to power. Now they are exposed. – Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 20, 2024

Nearly 24 lakh students appeared for NEET-UG 2024 for undergraduate medical courses on May 5. The results, announced at least 10 days ahead of schedule, sparked a massive furor.

The Supreme Court has come down heavily on the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the exam nationwide. “If there is even 0.001% negligence on the part of someone, it should be dealt with thoroughly,” the court has said.