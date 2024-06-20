Rahul Dravid all but confirms big change in India’s XI for Afghanistan clash

Without giving too much away, India head coach Rahul Dravid hinted at the possibility of playing Kuldeep Yadav in the Caribbean T20 World Cup match, starting with the first Super 8 match against Afghanistan. India did not play either Kuldeep or Yuzvendra Chahal in the US stage of the tournament considering the pace-friendly conditions. However, conditions are different in the Caribbean, where wrist spinners have already made an impact, Adam Zampa being a case in point.

India could drop a pacer and include Kuldeep in the team

How difficult was it to leave Kuldeep, who has been India’s standout player over the last 12 months, out of the US XI? “It’s hard to leave someone out. I mean, the four guys we left out in those games, to be honest, are quality players. It’s just that the conditions and what we felt was the requirement at that particular venue made us go for that particular combination where we felt there wasn’t a huge role for spin and it was more the pace and more the type of conditions. .

“And we also wanted to make sure we had depth in those types of tough tackles. So that’s what we went there with. You know, it might be different here. Without revealing too much, of course. You know, it might be a little different here. That you might need an extra spinner and then someone like Kuldeep or Yuzi can come into play. They become a very good factor for us,” Dravid said before the game against Afghanistan.

We’ve definitely pushed the needle on batting.

India were guilty of being too conservative in their approach in the previous two editions of the T20 World Cup, but Dravid feels the team has turned the tide on that front.

“We’ve actually been able to push the needle forward in terms of our hitting there. Sometimes, in certain conditions, the conditions also have to be taken into account. Sometimes we just get carried away with pushing the needle forward in T20 cricket.

“Cricket is a game with specific conditions. It’s one of the few sports left where the surface has such an impact on actual skill levels, actual performance levels, what is an acceptable level of performance.

“It is a sport that we practice in which the surface makes a big difference and we have to take it into account at all times. And I think we saw it in the United States and that had to be taken into account not only for us but also for other teams,” said the outgoing India coach.

Dravid expects the wind to be a factor at Kensington Oval on Thursday, bringing into play fast bowlers such as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker Fazalhaq Farooqi.

“It’s not just about their spinners, their pacers are also experienced and doing well. Afghanistan is a very dangerous team in this game format. They play a lot of T20 cricket and their cricketers are very prominent members of their IPL teams. “They have shown it with their performances in the World Cup.” Dravid loves the cricket culture in the Caribbean and is looking forward to the business end of the tournament. One scribe cheekily reminded him of India’s infamous Test defeat against the West Indies at this venue in 1997, when the visitors were bowled out for 81 chasing 120 on a treacherous pitch.

“Now it’s also wonderful to come to the Caribbean, you know, to come to Barbados, to come to this land that has a great history, a great tradition of a great… country and this region. We’ve had a couple of days of very good practice. “We are ready, we are rested, we feel prepared.”

