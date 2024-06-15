“Qurbani Kay Janwar…”: Former Pakistan star’s cryptic viral post after Babar Azam and co’s elimination from T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez slyly criticized the team after they were eliminated from the ongoing T20 World Cup in the group stage. Pakistan failed to qualify for the Super 4 stage of the tournament after the United States’ match against Ireland was canceled due to poor weather conditions in Florida. Both the USA and Ireland received one point each, with the former joining table-topping India in the next round of Group A. Following Pakistan’s exit from the tournament, Hafeez took to social media and shared a cryptic post.

“Qurbani Kay Janwar Hazir Hon (It’s time to present the animals for sacrifice),” Hafeez wrote in the post with a Pakistani cricket hastag.

The sacrificial animal is present… ….. #PakistanCricket —Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) June 14, 2024

The United States’ draw against Ireland took them to five points, meaning Pakistan can only reach four points if they beat the same opponents on Sunday.

Ground crews spent hours working to dry Lauderhill’s wet outfield, but shortly after the umpires inspected the conditions, a heavy downpour ended any hope and the pitch quickly went underwater again.

The United States reaches the quarterfinals in its T20 World Cup debut largely thanks to its surprise victory over 2009 champions Pakistan.

A United States loss to Ireland would have given Pakistan a chance to move into the top two when they face Ireland at the same venue on Sunday.

Instead, the early elimination is a bitter disappointment for Pakistan, which was a finalist in the tournament two years ago.

This is Pakistan’s first exit from the T20 World Cup, having played just three matches with a loss to India and their only win against Canada.

Pakistan were eliminated in the group stages in 2014 and 2016, but on all other occasions they reached the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The last 16 spot also means the United States has automatically qualified for the 2026 World Cup.

“As a cricketer, you don’t want to leave home and not play cricket, you want to play, but in the end there was nothing we could control,” United States stand-in captain Aaron Jones said after the match. washed.