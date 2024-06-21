Putin takes Kim Jong Un for a limousine drive, then gives him a car

A video showing Russian President Vladimir Putin driving North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in a Russian-built Aurus limousine has gone viral on social media. In an attempt to show the growing proximity between the two nations and their leaders.

In the video first published by Russian state television, the Kremlin leader is seen behind the wheel of the black armored Aurus, which is his official presidential car in Russia, with Kim sitting in the passenger seat. As the car passes through a manicured park, the two leaders talk and laugh throughout the trip.

The leaders took turns leading each other while sharing jovial conversation during the trip.

🇷🇺 🇰🇵 President Vladimir Putin drives North Korea’s Kim Jong Un in a new Russian Aurus luxury car. pic.twitter.com/N4ceb2ZWvV — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) June 20, 2024

After the short trip, the two leaders are shown walking side by side and chatting on a trail in a wooded area. Putin had reportedly gifted Kim the Russian-built limousine in February this year and has gifted him the same vehicle again. Kim, who is believed to be a big car enthusiast, now owns at least two of the vehicles.

The Aurus Senat, with retro styling inspired by the Soviet-era ZIL limousine, is the official Russian presidential car. When Kim visited Russia in September last year, Putin showed him one of the vehicles.

Kim has a large collection of luxury foreign vehicles that have likely been smuggled in, as UN Security Council resolutions prohibit the export of luxury goods to North Korea. He has been seen in a Maybach limousine, several Mercedes, a Rolls-Royce Phantom and a Lexus sport utility vehicle.

In exchange, the North Korean leader gave the Russian president a pair of Pungsan dogs, a local breed. Kim and Putin were seen looking at the dogs, which were tied to a fence covered in roses, during a segment broadcast on state-controlled Korean Central Television on Thursday. The two bonded over the animals as Kim fed carrots to a horse while Putin stroked its head.

The leaders of North Korea and Russia also signed an agreement that deepens their military cooperation to include a mutual defense commitment to help each other in the event of an attack, with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un calling the new ties an “alliance.”