Punjabi girl’s video praising Kashmir goes viral

Srinagar:

“Dad, Kashmir is not there, heaven is heaven.” (Father, this is not Kashmir, this is heaven): A little Punjabi girl’s video after visiting the valley has melted hearts on social media.

The little tourist, Pihu, is cute and witty, and her mannerisms and mannerisms belie her tender age.

Pihu, who hails from Jalandhar in Punjab, says she asked her father, who apparently recorded the video, to take her to a cooler place amid high temperatures at home and that’s how the trip to the valley was planned.

“I told my father to take us to a cooler place. The climate in Jalandhar is too hot, that’s why we have to die in the hot climate. So, dad said that Kashmir is a cooler place where there is a mix of climates ., sometimes it is hotter and other times colder,” he says with adorable and touching gestures.

“Watch this adorable little girl marvel at the stunning beauty of #Cashmere! Her genuine admiration will warm your heart. pic.twitter.com/usFcFFHBXO – Sajid Yousuf Shah (@TheSkandar) June 20, 2024

When her father asked her if she was enjoying the trip, Pihu says, “Yes hee, too much (yes a lot). “Dad, this is not Kashmir, Jannat hai Jannat“Pihu tells her father in the video, recorded while the family was enjoying a boat ride on the famous Dal Lake.

On her first trip to the valley, Pihu has fallen in love with the place, and the Internet with her.

“I love Kashmir. I have come to Kashmir for the first time. Have you also come to Kashmir? Tell us in the comments,” he says.

The video has gone viral on social media and has garnered thousands of views.

Many people have also commented that she should be made the brand ambassador of Kashmir Tourism.

