Pune woman hangs from a building by the hand of a man. All for one reel

The identity of the man, woman and other people who participated in the stunt is unknown.

She clung to one man’s hand and hung from the edge of a building’s roof while another filmed her. The scene is not from ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ where Gwen Stacy fell from the building and Peter Parker tried to save her. He is from Pune.

To test their “grip strength,” two people performed a stunt for an Instagram reel. While Emma Stone, who played ‘Gwen Stacy’ in ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2,’ wore a safety harness to perform the stunt, the woman in the reel was only holding the man’s hand and hanging approximately 100 feet off the ground.

#pune: To create reels and test strength, youngsters risk their lives by doing stunts in an abandoned building near Swaminarayan Mandir, Jambhulwadi Pune.@TikamShekhawatpic.twitter.com/a5xsLjfGYi – Punekar News (@punekarnews) June 20, 2024

This incident took place near the Swami Narayan temple in Pune, where two people risked their lives for Instagram views. There was a multi-camera setup for the reel: a man on the roof was seen filming it, while another person filmed the video from the ground.

The third cameraman leaned slightly towards the edge to film it. In the video, no one took safety precautions while performing the stunt.

The video sparked a response on social media, with users calling it reckless, unnecessary and useless to perform such an act and risk their lives.

The video is already viral on social networks. People have sought action against content creators. No complaint has been registered.